Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Her Ex Marilyn Manson - Noise11.com

Rose McGowan has offered her support to the women accusing her former fiance, Marilyn Manson, of abuse.

Evan Rachel Wood and a handful of women have come forward with allegations against Manson, real name Brian Warner. McGowan, who was engaged to Manson for two years before they ended their relationship in 2001, and who was among the women who helped bring fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein down, has now made it clear she stands among the alleged victims.

In a statement released shortly after Manson was dumped by bosses at his record label over the allegations, she wrote: “I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson.”

The actress went on: “When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit.”

She continued: “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward,” adding: “and please don’t pull out the ‘Why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors; it’s what stops others from coming forward. And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more.”

McGowan also posted a video statement, in which she said she was proud of the women who are speaking out, noting: “When he was with me, he was not like that, but that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after. It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud. Proud.”

Wood has accused her ex-fiance, Manson, of “horrifically abusing” her for years. In a post on her Instagram page on Monday, she claimed that Manson – to whom she was engaged for seven months in 2010 – was her abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote, disclosing: “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

