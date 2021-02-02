 Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Her Ex Marilyn Manson - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Her Ex Marilyn Manson

by Music-News.com on February 3, 2021

in News

Rose McGowan has offered her support to the women accusing her former fiance, Marilyn Manson, of abuse.

Evan Rachel Wood and a handful of women have come forward with allegations against Manson, real name Brian Warner. McGowan, who was engaged to Manson for two years before they ended their relationship in 2001, and who was among the women who helped bring fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein down, has now made it clear she stands among the alleged victims.

In a statement released shortly after Manson was dumped by bosses at his record label over the allegations, she wrote: “I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson.”

The actress went on: “When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit.”

She continued: “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward,” adding: “and please don’t pull out the ‘Why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors; it’s what stops others from coming forward. And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more.”

McGowan also posted a video statement, in which she said she was proud of the women who are speaking out, noting: “When he was with me, he was not like that, but that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after. It takes time to come forward. And again, I am proud. Proud.”

Wood has accused her ex-fiance, Manson, of “horrifically abusing” her for years. In a post on her Instagram page on Monday, she claimed that Manson – to whom she was engaged for seven months in 2010 – was her abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote, disclosing: “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman
Marilyn Manson Responds To Abuse Claims

Marilyn Manson has hit back at Evan Rachel Wood's accusations that he abused her, labelling them "horrible distortions of reality".

13 hours ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Sued By Sister Over Book

Mariah Carey's estranged sister is suing the star for comments the singer has made about her.

14 hours ago
Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused him of years of abuse.

1 day ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Second Volume of Chris Cornell Rarities To Be Released

There is a second volume of Chris Cornell rarities is on the way. The first record - which featured 10 cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died in 2017 aged 52 - was released in December, and the singer's widow Vicky Cornell has now revealed there is a follow up on the way.

1 day ago
Lenny Kravitz photo by Nadine Koupaei
Lenny Kravitz Honors Godmother Cicely Tyson

Lenny Kravitz has shared a moving tribute to his late godmother Cicely Tyson, saluting the acting icon as a "Black queen".

2 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg To Co-Host Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg has signed on to co-host this year's Puppy Bowl TV special.

2 days ago
Diane Warren photo by Emily Shur, Noise11, Photo
Diane Warren Won’t Sell Her Song Catalogue

Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren has vowed never to sell her back catalogue, admitting that doing so would be like "selling my soul".

3 days ago