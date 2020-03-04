Ross Wilson Named As Australian Ambassador For Record Store Day

The internationally celebrated Record Store Day will be back once again on Saturday the 18 April and are excited to announce Ross Wilson as an ambassador for 2020.

Legendary Australian singer-songwriter, musician and producer, Ross Wilson is an enduring feature of the music scene. As his publicity says “he can’t make a comeback simply because he’s never been away”. His career has already spanned 40 years and is still going strong. He’s led bands like Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock, he’s written iconic Aussie hits like Eagle Rock and A Touch of Paradise, and produced bands like Skyhooks, Jo Jo Zep and The Screaming Jets. What a resumé!

“In my youth I became a dedicated vinyl hound,” Ross Wilson said. “Once you start it’s hard to give it up. To wonder at the awesomeness of a needle in a microgroove that somehow becomes full spectrum sound – it is magic. So I am very pleased to have been anointed as one of 2020’s Record Store Day Ambassadors. April 18 is the big day – Record Store Day.”

For the 13th year more than 200 indie music stores around Australia will open their doors to all of the music enthusiasts, public and artists who make up the world of the record store. It’s a time to come together and celebrate the unique culture and special role these independently owned stores play in the music industry and in the community around the world. Last year 85,000 visited a store on the day.

Once again limited edition vinyl and CD releases and various promotional products will be exclusively offered in all stores taking part in this special day. Festivities include performances, cook-outs, body painting, beer and cocktails, meet and greets with artists, DJs spinning records, treasure hunts, parties, special offers and the iconic vinyl crate digging.

Record Store day is celebrated by millions of people worldwide. Today, there are Record Store Day participating stores on every continent except Antarctica. Follow Record Store Day at: https://www.recordstoreday.com.au

