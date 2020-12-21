Roxette Drummer Pelle Alsing Dies At 60 - Noise11.com

Roxette’s longtime drummer Pete Alsing has died at the age of 60.

Alsing played on the first Roxette album ‘Pearls of Passion’ in 1986 and was with the band for the breakthrough record ‘Look Sharp’, featuring ‘The Look’, ‘Dressed For Success’ and ‘Listen To Your Heart’.

Pete played on the first five albums through to ‘Crash! Boom! Bang!’ in 1994 and returned in 2012 for ‘Travelling’ but not for the final Roxette album ‘Good Karma’ in 2016.

In a statement on Twitter at the Roxette page, Per Gessle posts, “It is with sadness I inform u that our beloved Pelle Alsing has passed away. P was not only an amazing+inventive drummer helping us to create the Rox sound since Day 1, he was also the bestfriend u can imagine, a kind+generous man with the biggest heart beating for every1”.

“He was always the funniest to be around, the one with the biggest smile on his face, the one who supported you the most when you were in doubt. He will be truly missed so much more than words can say. All my love goes out to his wife, family and friends”.

