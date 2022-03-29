 Roxy Music Announce Their First Tour In Over A Decade - Noise11.com
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Roxy Music Announce Their First Tour In Over A Decade

by Music-News.com on March 29, 2022

in News

Roxy Music have announced their first tour for 11 years.

Roxy Music are set to begin their 50th-anniversary arena tour in September 2022 in Canada and the United States before continuing with three dates in the UK in October.

The tour will mark the first time that band members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have performed together on stage since 2011’s ‘For Your Pleasure’ tour.

Phil Manzanera also currently features on the Forenzics album with Tim Finn and Eddie Rayner. Phil produced the second Split Enz album ‘Second Thoughts’ in 1976.

The majority of the tour dates will feature American musician St. Vincent. Supporting artists for the Boston show as well as the UK shows have yet to be announced.

Special anniversary editions of all eight of Roxy Music’s past studio albums will be reissued throughout the year in celebration of the milestone anniversary.

Their self-titled debut album, ‘Roxy Music,’ was released in 1972, and the tour will celebrate everything the band has achieved since.

The dates for Roxy Music’s 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour are as follows:

Sep 07 — Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Sep 09 — Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
Sep 12 — Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
Sep 15 — Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17 — TD Garden, Boston, MA
Sep 19 — United Center, Chicago, IL
Sep 21 — Moody Center, Austin, TX
Sep 23 — American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
Sep 26 — Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Sep 28 — The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
Oct 10 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Oct 12 — AO Arena, Manchester, UK
Oct 14 — The O2, London, UK

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Related Posts

Bob Marley and the Chineke Orchestra
Bob Marley Orchestrated By The Chineke! Orchestra

Chineke! Founder Chi-Chi Nwanoku OBE has orchestrated the music of Bob Marley.

5 hours ago
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Kramer Is Taking A Break From Aerosmith

Joey Kramer is taking a "temporary leave of absence" from Aerosmith.

2 days ago
Genesis
Genesis … And Then They Were Done

Another of the great bands of the rock era has bitten the dust. Genesis played their final show ever in London on Saturday night (26 March 2022).

2 days ago
Rolling Stones El Mocambo
Rolling Stones To Release 1977 El Mocambo Performances As Live Album

The Rolling Stones will release another live album compiled from the two El Mocambo shows in Toronto, Canada from 1977.

2 days ago
Hall and Oates Marigold Sky
Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl

'Marigold Sky’ was the 15th Daryl Hall & John Oates album. The album was originally released as an Indie record and didn’t get the exposure Hall & Oates were accustomed to as RCA and Arista artists.

3 days ago
Neil Young Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971
UPDATED: Neil Young Next Three Archive Series Releases

Neil Young's next archive series release will be three historic concerts 'Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles: February 1, 1971)', 'Royce Hall (Los Angeles: January 30, 1971)' and 'Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line) (NYC: May 16, 1974)'

4 days ago
Genesis
Genesis To Play Their Last Ever Show This Weekend In London

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will bring Genesis to an end this Saturday in London when their play their last ever show.

4 days ago