Roy Loney of Flamin’ Groovies Passes At Age 73

Roy Loney, the original frontman for San Francisco Power-Pop band Flamin’ Groovies, has died at the age of 73.

Flamin’ Groovies announced Roy’s passing on their Facebook page stating, “We are all deeply saddened and stunned to learn that our dearest friend and bandmate, Roy Loney, passed away this morning”.

Loney formed Flamin’ Groovies in 1965. In 1976 the band signed to Sire Records and released their best-known song ‘Shake Some Action.

Dave Edmunds produced their 1978 album ‘Flamin’ Groovies Now’. Lack of real commercial success led to the demise of the band in 1980.

The first reunion came in1987 when Australia’s Bluesfest boss Peter Noble got involved and enticed then back in the studio (minus Loney) for a new record ‘One Night Stand’.

After the first break-up Loney formed Phantom Movers. The original band got some fire under the belly in 1995 when ‘Shake Some Action’ was used in the movie Clueless.

In 2013 Hoodoo Gurus enticed the second lineup (again without Loney) to reform for the Dig It Up tour. Loney did get back with the band in 2019 for a US and European tour but was hospitalized after falling at an airport prior to the European dates. The band toured with him.

In a statement photographer Roberta Bayley wrote, Very sad news. Roy Loney, the original singer of the legendary Flamin’ Groovies has died. Only minutes ago. Roy was a great talent, as a songwriter and performer, and a great friend. He was hospitalized last week, and I spoke to him Wednesday. He was in good spirits. He had a surgery this morning and never came out of it. Sorry, I have no other details. Roy will surely be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

