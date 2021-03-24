 Royal Blood To Perform As Avatars - Noise11.com
Royal Blood will perform as avatars at The Bloxy Awards this weekend.

Royal Blood have teamed up with gaming firm Roblox for the “exclusive virtual performance from Royal Blood in a space-themed concert venue” at the awards ceremony on Saturday (27.03.21).

A trailer has been released teasing the set, which will include the debut live performance of their new single, ‘Limbo’, and two other tracks.

The ‘Trouble’ hitmakers said in a statement: “We are thrilled to perform virtually in front of the Roblox community.

“This promises to be a real cosmic experience. Strap yourselves in – we look forward to seeing you there.”

Roblox’s Vice President Jon Vlassopulos added: “The creativity of the Roblox community powers the experiences on our platform, and the social connections players make while sharing these experiences are deeply enriched by music.

“We’re thrilled to host Royal Blood as we celebrate the talent of our creators with the greater Roblox community in this immersive, out-of-this-world Metaverse experience.”

Royal Blood’s virtual gig comes ahead of the release of their new album, ‘Typhoons’, on April 30.

Mike recently said of the title track from their upcoming follow-up to 2017’s ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’: “I think everyone can get lost in their own mind, and they can have dark spells in their own mind. I’ve experienced them, you’ve experienced them, we all have.

“I wanted to write a song that recognised them but was also uplifting and empowering – knowing that if you are going through that, it will end at some point. It will pass.”

The Bloxy Awards begin at 7pm GMT and promise to “take attendees through four distinct environments on a voyage across the Roblox Metaverse.”

