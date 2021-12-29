 Rush The Pinball Machine Is Coming Soon - Noise11.com
Rush pinball machine

Rush The Pinball Machine Is Coming Soon

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2021

in News

Canadian band Rush are about to become pinball wizards. Stern Pinball has a Rush pinball machine on the way.

The Rush pinball machine teaser features songtitles “Bastille Day,” “Fly by Night,” “Limelight” and “Working Man” indicating the possible theme of the game.

Rush formed in Toronto, Canada in 1968. The first album ‘Rush’ was released in 1974 and only reached no 86 in Canada but the next record ‘Fly By Night’ reached no 9.

Rush finally cracked the US chart in 1980 with ‘Permanent Waves’ reaching no 4 in America and the follow-up ‘Moving Pictures’ peaking at no 3. ‘Moving Pictures’ was also the first Rush album to reach no 1 in Canada.

Rush had their third Canadian number one with their last album ‘Clockwork Angels’ in 2012.

