 Russell Crowe Uses Golden Globes Speech To Draw Attention To Climate Change - Noise11.com
Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice

Russell Crowe Uses Golden Globes Speech To Draw Attention To Climate Change

by Tim Cashmere on January 6, 2020

in News

Australian actor Russell Crowe used his Golden Globes win to send a message to the world about climate change.

Crowe is in Australia at the moment, so his statement was read out by presenter Jennifer Anniston. It said:

“Make no mistake, the tragedy in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.”

The tragedy he refers to is the Australian bushfire disaster, which has burned out an area larger than all of Denmark.

The star won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role. He played Fox News boss Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice. Crowe’s transformation for the role is nothing short of remarkable.

Australians can check out The Loudest Voice on Stan.

Check out the trailer for The Loudest Voice below:

