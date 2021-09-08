Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Recovers From Covid-19 - Noise11.com

Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock has tested negative to Covid-19 after a positive result last week.
Air Supply updated fans today.
He went to get tested again today and is NEGATIVE! He is feeling excellent and he’s back to his normal, funny, crazy self! Thank you for all of your prayers and thoughts … He is SUPER excited to get back on the road and see everyone!!
This means the Air Supply tour can resume. Shows in California and Kentucky were postponed after Hitchcock was grounded with Covid-19.
The next Air Supply show is 24 September in Detroit.
