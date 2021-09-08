 Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Recovers From Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.

Air Supply photo by Ros O'Gorman

Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Recovers From Covid-19

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2021

in News

Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock has tested negative to Covid-19 after a positive result last week.

Air Supply updated fans today.

He went to get tested again today and is NEGATIVE! He is feeling excellent and he’s back to his normal, funny, crazy self! Thank you for all of your prayers and thoughts … He is SUPER excited to get back on the road and see everyone!!

This means the Air Supply tour can resume. Shows in California and Kentucky were postponed after Hitchcock was grounded with Covid-19.

The next Air Supply show is 24 September in Detroit.

Noise11.com

