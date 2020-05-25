Russell Morris To Headline First Drive-In Concerts Live Event - Noise11.com

Russell Morris has been announced as the headline act for Drive-In Concerts Live in Brisbane on 13 June.

Drive-In Concerts Live will happen at Cleveland Showgrounds with The Soul Movers and Masters of Pop also on the bill.

The event is supported by Redland City Council and the Queensland Health Department with very clear guidelines for the music fans.

• All patrons must remain in their vehicles during the show except for bathroom breaks;

• All vehicles will be spaced in an offset pattern to ensure social distancing between cars;

• Tickets will be linked to a registered number-plate with occupant numbers in that car linked to the number-plate;

• On site food and drinks will be able to be ordered through our website for contact-free delivery to vehicles on show day.

Tickets to the first Drive-In Concert featuring Russell Morris, The Soul Movers and Masters of Pop go on sale at 9.00am on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 from driveinconcerts.live.

DRIVE-IN CONCERTS LIVE

CLEVELAND SHOWGROUNDS

Cnr Smith & Long Streets, Cleveland

Entry Via Smith Street – Gate 1

Gates Open: 6.30pm

SATURDAY, 13 JUNE 2020

RUSSELL MORRIS

THE SOUL MOVERS

MASTERS OF POP

Tickets on sale at 9.00am on Wednesday, 27 May

from driveinconcerts.live

#DriveInLiveAU

driveinconcerts.live

