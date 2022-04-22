 Sam Smith New Music Is On The Way - Noise11.com
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith New Music Is On The Way

by Music-News.com on April 22, 2022

in News

Sam Smith will return with their new single, ‘Love Me More’, next week.

Smith is set to follow up 2020’s ‘Love Goes’ LP and the festive track ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’ with the new ballad on April 28.

They tweeted: “Love Me More

28th April. 11pm BST/ 3pm PDT

Last month, it was reported that they had been back in the studio working on a new studio album and “enjoying” creating what is said to be a “surprise” for fans.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Sam is back in the studio and is really enjoying the creative process again. Being in lockdown provided the time and space to try out new sounds and it will probably surprise fans.”

The source went on to claim that Sam Smith has been in Los Angeles recording and is planning to release the album later this year.

The insider added: “Sam has been in Los Angeles for weeks recording new songs so the project isn’t finished yet but the plan is for the album to come out this year.”

The source also added that while the singer-songwriter – famed for creating emotional lyrics – is sticking with the traditional style in some ways and will include some “classic ballads”, the album is thought to take a new direction sonically.

The star is known for taking inspiration from personal circumstance to aid their songwriting and has had a series of short romances, including with furniture designer boyfriend Francois Rocci and now-close friend Jonathan Zeizel after they dated in 2014, but now prefers to keep schtum about private matters.

Speaking in 2015, Sam said: “I made a mistake by posting pictures of us on Instagram and making it seem more serious than it was. I’ve learned that I need to hold off before I start getting the public involved.”

music-news.com

Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman

