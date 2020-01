Sam Smith will head to Australia in February for a performance at the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney.

Smith has been announced as the star performer on Saturday 29 February.

Kesha and Dua Lipa have already been announced to appear.

Sam Smith last played Sydney in November 2018.

