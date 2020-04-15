Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic ‘Good Enough’ During Lockdown

Sammy Hagar has created a new version of his Van Halen classic ‘Good Enough’ while social distancing in isolation with his band The Circle performing virtually.
The all-new ‘Good Enough’ is part three of Sammy Hagar’s Lockdown Sessions videos.
Sammy previously served up a cover of The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and a new song he calls ‘Funky Feng Shui’.
Last week he also covered Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ as a tribute to Bill who recently passed away at age 81.
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook