 Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic 'Good Enough' During Lockdown - Noise11.com
Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo

Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas

Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic ‘Good Enough’ During Lockdown

by Paul Cashmere on April 15, 2020

in News

Sammy Hagar has created a new version of his Van Halen classic ‘Good Enough’ while social distancing in isolation with his band The Circle performing virtually.

The all-new ‘Good Enough’ is part three of Sammy Hagar’s Lockdown Sessions videos.

Sammy previously served up a cover of The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and a new song he calls ‘Funky Feng Shui’.

Last week he also covered Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ as a tribute to Bill who recently passed away at age 81.

