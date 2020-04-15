Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic ‘Good Enough’ During Lockdown

Sammy Hagar has created a new version of his Van Halen classic ‘Good Enough’ while social distancing in isolation with his band The Circle performing virtually.

The all-new ‘Good Enough’ is part three of Sammy Hagar’s Lockdown Sessions videos.

Sammy previously served up a cover of The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and a new song he calls ‘Funky Feng Shui’.

Last week he also covered Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ as a tribute to Bill who recently passed away at age 81.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments