San Cisco Gear Up For Massive Australian Tour - Noise11.com

San Cisco are the next Australia act taking advantage of a decluttered international touring market with a 2021 Australia tour on the way.
“Australia! The time has come for us to finally take our album, Between You and Me, out on the road. We are beyond excited to play these songs for you along with a very exciting new live show that we’ve been working on. Joining us will be very special guest Jaguar Jonze for all dates.”
Jaguar Jonze will open for all show.
SAN CISCO ‘BETWEEN YOU AND ME’ NATIONAL TOUR
with special guest JAGUAR JONZE
On Sale – Friday 10 April 9am EST
Limited Fan Pre-Sale – Thursday 9 April 9am EST
Tickets Available from sancisco.com
Wednesday May 26 The Cooly Hotel, Coolangatta QLD
Thursday May 27 The Cooly Hotel, Coolangatta QLD
Friday May 28 Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – Early Show
Friday May 28 Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – Late Show
Saturday May 29 Uni Bar Hall, Wollongong NSW
Friday June 4 Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Early Show
Friday June 4 Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Late Show
Saturday June 5 Pier Hotel, Frankston VIC
Thursday June 10 The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD – Early Show
Thursday June 10 The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD – Late Show
Saturday June 12 Nightquarter, Birtinya QLD
Sunday June 13 The Cooly Hotel, Coolangatta QLD
Thursday June 17 The Gov, Adelaide SA – Early Show
Thursday June 17 The Gov, Adelaide SA – Late Show
Friday June 18 UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Early Show
Friday June 18 UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Late Show
Saturday June 19 NEX, Newcastle NSW – Early Show
Saturday June 19 NEX, Newcastle NSW – Late Show
Thursday July 1 Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC
Friday July 2 Goods Shed, Hobart TAS
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook