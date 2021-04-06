San Cisco Gear Up For Massive Australian Tour - Noise11.com

San Cisco are the next Australia act taking advantage of a decluttered international touring market with a 2021 Australia tour on the way.

“Australia! The time has come for us to finally take our album, Between You and Me, out on the road. We are beyond excited to play these songs for you along with a very exciting new live show that we’ve been working on. Joining us will be very special guest Jaguar Jonze for all dates.”

Jaguar Jonze will open for all show.

SAN CISCO ‘BETWEEN YOU AND ME’ NATIONAL TOUR

with special guest JAGUAR JONZE

On Sale – Friday 10 April 9am EST

Limited Fan Pre-Sale – Thursday 9 April 9am EST

Tickets Available from sancisco.com

Wednesday May 26 The Cooly Hotel, Coolangatta QLD

Thursday May 27 The Cooly Hotel, Coolangatta QLD

Friday May 28 Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – Early Show

Friday May 28 Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW – Late Show

Saturday May 29 Uni Bar Hall, Wollongong NSW

Friday June 4 Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Early Show

Friday June 4 Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC – Late Show

Saturday June 5 Pier Hotel, Frankston VIC

Thursday June 10 The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD – Early Show

Thursday June 10 The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD – Late Show

Saturday June 12 Nightquarter, Birtinya QLD

Sunday June 13 The Cooly Hotel, Coolangatta QLD

Thursday June 17 The Gov, Adelaide SA – Early Show

Thursday June 17 The Gov, Adelaide SA – Late Show

Friday June 18 UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Early Show

Friday June 18 UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Late Show

Saturday June 19 NEX, Newcastle NSW – Early Show

Saturday June 19 NEX, Newcastle NSW – Late Show

Thursday July 1 Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Friday July 2 Goods Shed, Hobart TAS

