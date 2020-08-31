San Cisco To Play An Actual Show With An Actual Audience

Fremantle’s San Cisco will do something Victorian bands can only dream about this week. Have an album launch show with an actual live audience.

With Western Australian relatively operating as normal, San Cisco have announced they will take to the Fremantle Arts Centre on 30 October to officially launch their new album ‘Between You And Me’.

‘Between You and Me’ is the fourth album for San Cisco. Their debut ‘San Cisco’ (2012) reached no 17 in Australia, ‘Gracetown’ (2015) peaked at no 2 and ‘The Water’ (2017) made it to no 17.

‘Between You and Me’ will be released on 4 September. The band is also planning a secret gig this Saturday 5 September. The show sold out not long after it went on sale. The location won’t be revealed until later in the week.

San Cisco will also play at the Wave Rock Weekender, an all Western Australian line-up in WA from 25-28 September.

TRACKLISTING

1. Skin

2. On The Line

3. Reasons

4. Messages

5. Shine

6. Alone

7. When I Dream

8. Gone

9. Flaws

10. Tell Me When You Leave Tonight

11. Between You And Me

