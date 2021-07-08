 Sarah Blasko To Celebrate Belated 10th Anniversary of ‘As Day Follows Night’ - Noise11.com
Sarah Blasko As Day Follows Night

Sarah Blasko To Celebrate Belated 10th Anniversary of ‘As Day Follows Night’

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2021

in News

Sarah Blasko is preparing to finally get her 10th anniversary ‘As Day Follows Night’ tour underway, slightly delayed because of her Seeker Lover Keeper 2019 tour followed by the birth of her second child … oh, and something called a pandemic.

‘As Day Follows Night’ was the third album for Sarah Blasko. Released on 10 July 2009, it reached no 5 on the ARIA Album chart and was certified Platinum.

The album contained three singles, ‘All I Want’, ‘No Turning Back’ and ‘We Won’t Run’.

‘As Day Follows Night’ was recorded in Stockholm with producer Bjorn Yttling of Peter, Bjorn and John. A 10th anniversary edition of the album is about to be released with previously unheard bonus tracks as well as the accompanying bonus-disc ‘Cinema Songs’.

A mini-documentary Rediscovering As Day Follows Night by film-maker and frequent Blasko collaborator Natalie Van Den Dungen will also premiere soon. The short film includes interviews with legendary fellow musicians Robert Forster, Bernard Fanning, Courtney Barnett and Sally Seltmann alongside members of Blasko’s own band and those who worked behind the scenes on the record.

Sarah Blasko will perform a one-time only streaming concert on 8 October for fans.

