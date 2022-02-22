Screen Music Awards 2021 Awards Announced - Noise11.com

The 2021 Screen Music Awards winners have been announced after the event was postponed in November.

The hit Children’s television show Bluey picked up Best Soundtrack Album and Best Music For Children’s Programming.

WINNERS – 2021 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title Bloody Hell

Composed by Brian Cachia

Best Music for a Documentary

Title Playing with Sharks

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Yellow Jack

Composed by Adam Moses

Best Soundtrack Album

Title Bluey The Album

Composed by Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson & Steve Peach

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title Bagi-la-m Bargan from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky

Composed by Nathan Bird*, Fred Leone & Daniel Rankine^

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Bad Apples Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing obo Blue

Max Music Publishing^

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Bluey

Composed by Joff Bush

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited

Best Television Theme

Title Halifax Retribution

Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski*

Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music*

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title Jack Irish

Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title Hungry Ghosts

Composed by Roger Mason

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi

Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus & Daniel Müller

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For: Masterchef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet

