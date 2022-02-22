Screen Music Awards 2021 Awards Announced - Noise11.com

The 2021 Screen Music Awards winners have been announced after the event was postponed in November.
The hit Children’s television show Bluey picked up Best Soundtrack Album and Best Music For Children’s Programming.
WINNERS – 2021 SCREEN MUSIC AWARDS
Feature Film Score of the Year
Title Bloody Hell
Composed by Brian Cachia
Best Music for a Documentary
Title Playing with Sharks
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Best Music for a Short Film
Title Yellow Jack
Composed by Adam Moses
Best Soundtrack Album
Title Bluey The Album
Composed by Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson & Steve Peach
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Title Bagi-la-m Bargan from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky
Composed by Nathan Bird*, Fred Leone & Daniel Rankine^
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Bad Apples Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing obo Blue
Max Music Publishing^
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Title Bluey
Composed by Joff Bush
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo BBC Worldwide Limited
Best Television Theme
Title Halifax Retribution
Composed by Cezary Skubiszewski & Jan Skubiszewski*
Published by Sony Music Publishing obo Beyond Properties / Mushroom Music*
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Title Jack Irish
Composed by David McCormack & Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Title Hungry Ghosts
Composed by Roger Mason
Best Music for an Advertisement
Title The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi
Composed by Jonathan Dreyfus & Daniel Müller
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks
For: Masterchef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Composer: Neil Sutherland
For: Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet
