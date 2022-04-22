Sean Combs To Host Billboard Music Awards - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been tapped to host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

Combs will emcee and produce the annual ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of his first BBMA win in 1997.

“This will be unlike any awards show. I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” he said in a statement on Friday. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

Diddy also teased what fans can expect on the night in an Instagram video, saying, “That means I’m the host with the most, I’m the executive producer that calls all the shots, that means I’m the ringmaster, (showman) P.T. Barnum-style. You know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party. We’re gonna come through with one of the most disruptive line-ups in music history with one of the most controversial hosts in music history – me!”

The line-up of performers currently includes Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Mary J. Blige, the recipient of this year’s Icon Award.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 May.

