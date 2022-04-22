 Sean Combs To Host Billboard Music Awards - Noise11.com
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com

Sean Diddy Combs

Sean Combs To Host Billboard Music Awards

by Music-News.com on April 23, 2022

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been tapped to host and executive produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

Combs will emcee and produce the annual ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of his first BBMA win in 1997.

“This will be unlike any awards show. I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” he said in a statement on Friday. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

Diddy also teased what fans can expect on the night in an Instagram video, saying, “That means I’m the host with the most, I’m the executive producer that calls all the shots, that means I’m the ringmaster, (showman) P.T. Barnum-style. You know, ain’t no party like a Diddy party. We’re gonna come through with one of the most disruptive line-ups in music history with one of the most controversial hosts in music history – me!”

The line-up of performers currently includes Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Mary J. Blige, the recipient of this year’s Icon Award.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 May.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Is Considering A Doggystyle Make-Over

Snoop Dogg considered remastering his debut album Doggystyle but then opted against the idea.

8 hours ago
Prince
Prince Once Gave Jack White Advice

Jack White has shared the "solid advice" about making music that he once received from Prince.

1 day ago
Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30
Jimmy Barnes Is Taking Soul Deep Back On Tour To Mark 30th Anniversary

Jimmy Barnes will tour his classic soul covers album ‘Soul Deep’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the release.

2 days ago
The Wiggles
The Wiggles To Receive The Ted Albert Award at The APRA Music Awards

The original Blue, Red, Yellow and Purple Wiggles, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt will receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the APRA Music Awards on Tuesday 3 May at Melbourne Town Hall.

2 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Goes Sole With New Shoe Line

Liam Gallagher is “glad” to be launching a shoe line with Adidas Spezial.

3 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Explains Decision to Pull Death Row Catalogue

Snoop Dogg has removed the Death Row catalogue from streaming platforms because they "don't pay".

3 days ago
Embrace
Embrace To Release Their Eighth Album

Embrace is releasing their eight studio album. Embrace will drop their latest record 'How to Be a Person Like Other People' - the follow up to 2018’s ‘Love Is A Basic Need’ - on 26 August, which is about the “journey” of being shown “how to feel”.

4 days ago