Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Making New Music - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is working on new music.

Diddy’s last project was his 2015 mixtape ‘MMM (Money Making Mitch)’ – which featured the likes of Future, French Montana, Big Sean and Lil Kim – but after a long wait for fans, he’s now announced they should get ready for something special.

He simply tweeted: “I’m making a classic.”

He later shared the post to Instagram, and added the caption: “On god!”

Diddy’s post attracted positive emoji responses from Keyshia Cole and Swae Lee, while excited Ray J wrote: “#TheLoveEra LOVE LOVE LOVE (sic)”

Earlier this year, the 51-year-old star – who last released a solo album, ‘Press Play’, in 2006 – officially changed his middle name from John to Love.

The rapper – who has previously been known by various other monikers including Puff Daddy and P. Diddy – showed off a picture of his driver’s license, revealing he had changed his legal name.

Alongside an Instagram post featuring his license and another photo of him writing “Love” inside a heart alongside different versions of his signature, he wrote: “Look what I just got in the mail today… IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.(sic)”

He also shared an extract from a court document – which was dated 21 January 2020 – in a second Instagram post and wrote: “Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!! #TheLoveEra LOVE (sic)”

Diddy first filed a petition in Los Angeles in 2019 for the name change, but two years before then, he announced on Twitter he’d decided he wanted to be known as Brother Love.

However, two days later, he insisted he was “only joking” and was simply introducing a new “alter ego”.

He said: “Due to the overwhelming response to the media out there, and just to not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn’t change my name.

“It was just part of one of my alter egos, and one of my alter egos is Love.

“To set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But I was only playing.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments