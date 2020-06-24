Sean Sennett Plays Homage Top Stephen Cummings With ‘Stephen’s Feeling Reckless’

Sean Sennett has recorded a song he wrote way back in last millennium about Stephen Cummings.

The song is called ‘Stephen’s Feeling Reckless’. It is also a nod to Hollywood star Montgomery Clift. In the song Cummings meets Clift via a tear in the space time continuum.

Cummings was the lead singer of The Sports in the 70s and 80s. Sean wrote the song when he was 19 years old and recorded it recently with producer and engineer Jason Millhouse. “It was one of those things where I woke up one morning recently and had the song running through my head … decades after I wrote it,” explains Sean. “It was nagging at me for a couple of days, so I rang Jason up and arranged to record it. I cut the vocal and initially thought something wasn’t right, so I went back in and sang it as I would’ve done as a nineteen year old.”

The solo song is Sennett’s third project in a year. He recently released ‘Driver Reviver’ with Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst and ‘The Dangerous Age’ with Kate Ceberano and Steve Kilbey.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments