Second Volume of Chris Cornell Rarities To Be Released - Noise11.com

There is a second volume of Chris Cornell rarities is on the way. The first record – which featured 10 cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died in 2017 aged 52 – was released in December, and the singer’s widow Vicky Cornell has now revealed there is a follow up on the way.

Speaking on ‘The Rizzuto Show’ on the 105.7 The Point radio station, she said: “There is a volume two.

“The thing with this volume one, though, that makes it special is that he mastered it, he sequenced it – this is all Chris from beginning to end.

“And the other one was mastered, not sequenced, volume two.

“And then, because he was just such a prolific writer, we’re blessed, because he has left us lots of music.

“Not in completely finished form, but there’s enough to work with, and the Cornell stamp is all over it.

“So that’s really special. So there’s a lot of music.”

Chris recorded covers by music greats such Prince (’Nothing Compares 2 U’), John Lennon (‘Watching The Wheels’) and Janis Joplin (‘Get It While You Can’) and they were released on 10-track album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ in December 2020.

Vicky said at the time: “This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.

“All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honoured, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

