 Selena Gomez Sues Gaming Company - Noise11.com
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Sues Gaming Company

by Music-News.com on April 17, 2020

in News

Selena Gomez has filed a lawsuit against the software and technology firms who created the app ‘Clothes Forever – Styling Game’ as she insisted she didn’t give them permission to use her name, likeness, or image in any regard.

And Selena – whose legal team included an unfavourable review of the app in with the complaint – argued the game threatens her reputation because it charges users and is “bug-riddled”.

In a statement, her lawyer Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP told E! News: “Selena Gomez’s career as a model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made Selena a household name.

“Forgame, Mutanbox and these other fly-by-night videogame developers have attempted to profit off of Selena’s signature look by misappropriating her likeness and inviting players to style’ Selena without her consent.

“Selena Gomez is a style icon. This is an egregious violation of Selena’s rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate.”

The 27-year-old star is seeking damages for the “intentional and despicable misappropriation” of her public stature, a share of any profit made by the app and for the company to stop using her likeness.

Selena recently admitted she felt pressured into “opening up” about her private life because “people were taking away [her] narrative”.

She said: “My intention was never to become a tabloid … it got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’ The way [people have] … tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.

“I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford Teams With Major Lazer For ‘Lay Your Head On Me’

Marcus Mumford has teamed up with Major Lazer for the new song 'Lay Your Head On Me'.

50 mins ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Pops Virtually Into A Kindergarten

Jon Bon Jovi appeared before children at Marsh Pointe Elementary School via a laptop during a writing lesson about life in quarantine, having previously released an incomplete version of 'Do What You Can' - which focuses on the battle to contain the coronavirus - and asked fans to submit verses to help complete the song.

18 hours ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn and Sons Liam and Elroy Deliver ‘Better Be Home Soon’ From Home

Neil Finn is continuing his homegrown sessions with a new version of his Crowded House classic 'Better Be Home Soon' with his sons Elroy and Liam.

24 hours ago
Ciara
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Ciara is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Russell Wilson - with whom she already has two-year-old daughter Sienna Princess - and on Tuesday she revealed the pair are set to welcome a baby boy.

2 days ago
Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson Relives The Horror Of COVID-19

Rita Wilson has spoken up about what she went through in her battle overcoming COVID-19.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Donates To His Local Charities

Ed Sheeran lives in Suffolk - where he was also raised - and is believed to have donated the whopping sum to a variety of local charities within the past week.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Reveals Star-Studded Pandemic Show Plans

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform along with the likes of Halsey, SZA, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth as part of the virtual concert JERSEY 4 JERSEY on April 22 to help raise funds for NJ residents whose lives have been impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis.

2 days ago