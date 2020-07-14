Semisonic Release First New Song In 20 Years

‘You’re Not Alone’ is the first new song in 20 years.

“For the new Semisonic video, ‘You’re Not Alone,’ we began with memories of childhood in the woods,” explains frontman and songwriter Dan Wilson. “Filmmaker Phil Harder creates a fable of the woods, the city, a distant beach, and a young boy who places a message in a bottle and sends it on a long journey. Inspired partly by Richard Powers’ devastatingly beautiful novel, ‘The Overstory,’ partly by the paintings of Tomas Sanchez (one of which is featured on the sleeve of the single), and partly by the profound isolation we are experiencing during the pandemic, the video reflects the hopeful message of the song.”

“I think these songs have a really important and relevant story to tell,” says Semisonic co-founder John Munson. “They embody this spirit of optimism about the possibility we can offer each other in times of hardship and struggle. I’ve always believed that a Semisonic song is one that gives you hope, one that sends you out into the night happy, one that leaves you feeling more connected to whatever it is that makes you human, and that’s something we need now more than ever.”

While Semisonic had a short innings with releases from 1996 to 2001, lead singer and songwriter Dan Wilson became one of the most successful songwriters of the 21st century. Wilson wrote ‘Someone Like You’ for Adele, ‘Not Ready To Make Nice’ for Dixie Chicks, ‘Home’ for Dierks Bentley and ‘Big Promises’ for Keith Urban.

Semisonic’s best known song is 1998’s ‘Closing Time’.

