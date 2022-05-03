 Sex Pistols To Reissue God Save The Queen For Jubilee - Noise11.com
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman

John Lydon Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sex Pistols To Reissue God Save The Queen For Jubilee

by Music-News.com on May 4, 2022

in News

When the Sex Pistols made their definitive statement during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 with the incendiary single ‘God Save The Queen’, they produced a manifesto that threatened and delighted in equal measure.

Now, as the nation prepares for another Jubilee, the single is back.

It had been a struggle. Dropped by their record label A&M in the midst of controversy after just 6 days, the label destroyed 25,000 copies of the record, making the handful of copies remaining, ultra rare collectibles. In honour of this, just 1,977 copies of the re-released A&M version will be available.

The band then signed to Virgin and officially released the single, which was banned by the BBC and reached Number 1 on the UK’s NME chart, but appeared at Number 2 on the Official UK Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid offence to the establishment.

4,000 copies of the Virgin re-release will be on sale to fans.

Both versions recreate original artwork, with the A&M edition featuring its generic company sleeve and pressed on silver/platinum vinyl. The Virgin single has the absolutely iconic Sex Pistols artwork designed by Jamie Reid (© Sex Pistols Residuals).

The B sides also reflect the original releases with ‘No Feeling’ for A&M,’ and Did You No Wrong’ for Virgin.

Formats:

7” 1 – Virgin Version (4,000 copies)
A/ God Save The Queen
B/ Did You No Wrong

7″ 2 – A&M Version – (1977 copies)
A/ God Save The Queen
B/ No Feeling

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Bushwackers Live At The Dan OConnell 1978
Heritage Recording Of The Bushwackers from 1978 has Been Released

The Bushwackers Live At The Dan O’Connell Hotel 1978 is the latest heritage release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

11 hours ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder To Receive Legal Defence Fund Icon Award

Stevie Wonder is set to receive the inaugural Icon Award at an upcoming Legal Defence Fund event.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney in Spokane photo Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Is Soundchecking In Seattle And This Is What He Is Playing

Paul McCartney is putting on another show at Soundcheck in Seattle ahead of his second Got Back concert tonight.

2 days ago
Singer Adam Lambert performs in Queen and Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Is Writing A Musical

Adam Lambert is writing a musical. Lambert is in the middle of writing a host of songs for a theatre show and an accompanying concept album.

2 days ago
Richard Clapton band early 70s with Red McKelvie in the Middle
One Time Richard Clapton Guitarist Red McKelvie Has Passed Away

Red McKelvie, the New Zealand born guitarist for Richard Clapton’s debut album ‘Prussian Blue’ has died.

2 days ago
Ringo Starr and Mal Evans from Peter Jackson Get Back
The Beatles Road Manager Mal Evans Biography To Be Published In 2023

The estate of Mal Evans has teamed with Beatles scholar Kenneth Womack, PhD, to publish the biography of Mal Evans sourced from his diaries, manuscripts and photographs.

2 days ago
Danny Bonaduce Takes Leave From Radio Show To Deal With Mystery Illness

Danny Bonaduce, the artist formerly known as Danny Partridge in The Partridge Family, has revealed that he has stood down from his Seattle radio show because of a mystery medical condition.

3 days ago