Shakin’ Stevens To Release Fire In The Blood 19 Disc Box Set

Shakin’ Stevens has a massive 19-disc box set on the way containing everything he has ever done.

Michael Barratt (aka Shakin Stevens) is now 72 years old. He was 33 when he had his first hit with ‘This Ole House’ in 1981. That song was written in 1954 and became a hit for Rosemary Clooney (George’s aunt).

The 266-track box set ‘Fire In The Blood : The Definitive Collection’ includes a 1980 live concert recording and four discs of rarities.

A previously unreleased gospel song ‘I Need To Know’ is included in the release. “Every now and again you hear something in the feel of a song that makes you want to record it – and that’s what happened when I first heard this gospel song. I recorded it but then went on to another project, which happens at times,” Shakin’ Stevens says. “But good songs always come to the surface and it was great to discover it once again and to be able to include this previous unreleased song on Fire In The Blood”

SINGLED OUT – THE DEFINITIVE SINGLES COLLECTION

The truly definitive singles collection of this living legend – featuring all of Shaky’s singles released as a solo artist, highlighting the broad umbrella of styles from rock and country blues, to Cajun, and Americana to classic rock – and including all the classics hits.

‘Singled Out’ – the 3CD collection of singles is unique, in that it is the only release ever to feature all of Shaky’s singles from throughout his solo career. Along with its 2LP counterpart – personally curated by Shaky, the 2LP features liner notes written by Shaky, providing personal insights into the background of his selected key tracks. The 2LP will also include a card, to enable the purchaser to download all 54 of the singles.

Exclusive to this release is also a brand new single ‘Wild At Heart (Neros Single Version)’. The collector of Shaky’s releases will find a host of other content and rarities in this super deluxe career defining release, including:

*12” X 12” bound hardback Book-pack containing extended essay by Paul Sexton.

*19 CDs with 266 career-spanning tracks – many never previously available. Includes all of Shaky’s studio albums as a solo artist, from his first signing and album on Track Records, to his latest studio album, ‘Echoes Of Our Times’, + 4 rarities discs with live, rare and previously unreleased tracks

*Shaky’s first ever ‘live’ album release – taken from his 2019 tour of Europe and the UK, debuted on this unique release.

*Historic live concert recorded at the Paris Theatre, London, for BBC Radio 1 in 1980

*Two previously unreleased recordings

*Reproduced ultra-rare promo poster

*‘Oh Julie’ sheet music

*3 X 12”x12” art prints of Shakin’ Stevens

*36 page Bespoke Tour Programme

*Autograph book, personally signed by Shakin’ Stevens

Shakin’ Stevens

1. You Can’t Sit Down (Instrumental)

2. I’m Ready

3. So Glad You’re Mine

4. Let’s Dance

5. Till I Waltz Again With You

6. Such A Night

7. Justine

8. Baby Blue

9. Wait And See

10. Can’t Believe You Wanna Leave

11. a. Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On

b. Jenny Jenny

c. Tutti Frutti

Take One!

1. Lovestruck

2. Hot Dog

3. Is A Bluebird Blue?

4. That’s Alright

5. Without A Love

6. Shame, Shame, Shame

7. Shotgun Boogie

8. I Got Burned

9. I Guess I Was A Fool

10. Ah, Poor Little Baby

11. Little Pigeon

12. Do WhatYouDid

This Ole House

1. Hey Mae

2. Baby If We Touch

3. Marie, Marie

4. Lonely Blue Boy

5. Make It Right Tonight

6. Move

7. Slippin’ And Slidin’

8. Shooting Gallery

9. Revenue Man

10. Make Me Know You’re Mine

11. This Ole House

12. Nobody

BONUS TRACK

13. Two Hearts

Shaky

1. Mona Lisa

2. You Drive Me Crazy

3. I’m Knockin’

4. It’s Raining

5. Don’t She Look Good

6. Green Door

7. Don’t Bug Me Baby

8. Don’t Tell Me Your Troubles

9. I’m Gonna Sit Write Down And Write Myself A Letter

10. This Time

11. Baby You’re A Child

12. Don’t Turn Your Back

13. Let Me Show You How

14. I’m Lookin’

Give Me Your Heart Tonight

1. Josephine

2. Give Me Your Heart Tonight

3. Sapphire

4. Oh Julie

5. I’ll Be Satisfied

6. Vanessa

7. Boppity Bop

8. Don’t Tell Me We’re Through

9. Shirley

10. You Never Talked About Me

11. Too Too Much

12. (Yeah) You’re Evil

13. Que Sera, Sera

The Bop Won’t Stop

1. The Bop Won’t Stop

2. Why Do You Treat Me This Way?

3. Diddle I

4. Don’t Be Two Faced

5. Livin’ Lovin’ Wreck

6. A Rockin’ Good Way (To Mess Around And Fall In Love)

7. Brand New Man

8. Cry Just A Little Bit

9. As Long As

10. A Love Worth Waiting For

11. Love Me Tonight

12. It’s Late

Lipstick Powder And Paint

1. Lipstick Powder And Paint

2. Bad Reputation

3. Don’t Lie To Me

4. I’m Leaving You

5. The Shape I’m In

6. Don’t Knock Upon My Door

7. Turning Away

8. Love You Out Loud

9. As Long As I Have You

10. With My Heart

11. Ain’t It A Shame (You Win Again)

12. So Long Baby Goodbye

Let’s Boogie

1. Come See About Me

2. Forever You

3. A Little Boogie Woogie (In The Back Of My Mind)

4. Because I Love You

5. What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For

6. The Hits Keep Coming Live Medley ’86

7. Cry Just A Little Bit

8. You Drive Me Crazy

9. A Rockin’ Good Way

10. Give Me Your Heart Tonight

11. A Love Worth Waiting For

12. Green Door

13. I’ll Be Satisfied

14. A Letter To You

15. Shirley

16. Oh Julie

17. It’s Late

18. Marie, Marie

19. It’s Raining

20. Hot Dog

21. Teardrops

22. This Ole House

Whole Lotta Shaky

1. What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For

2. How Many Tears Can You Hide

3. Jezebel

4. Sea Of Love

5. True Love

6. Just One Look

7. Oh Julie

8. Do You Really Love Me Too

9. I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

10. Hello Josephine

11. Woman (What Have You Done To Me)

12. Heartbeat

13. Tired Of Toein’ The Line

14. Mona Lisa

There Are Two Kinds Of Music…Rock ‘n’ Roll!

1. Love Attack

2. I Might

3. Yes I Do

4. You Shake Me Up

5. Tell Me

6. Tear It Up

7. My Cutie Cutie

8. The Night Time Is The Right Time

9. Pink Champagne

10. If I Lose You

11. Queen Of The Hop

12. Rockin’ The Night Away

Merry Christmas Everyone

1. Rockin’ Little Christmas

2. White Christmas

3. Sure Won’t Seem Like Christmas

4. I’ll Be Home This Christmas

5. Merry Christmas Everyone

6. Silent Night

7. It’s Gonna Be A Lonely Christmas

8. The Best Christmas Of Them All

9. Merry Christmas Pretty Baby

10. Christmas Wish

11. Blue Christmas

12. So Long Christmas

BONUS TRACKS

13. Merry Christmas Everyone

14. Blue Christmas

Now Listen

1. Now Listen

2. Somewhere In The Night

3. Lonely Too Long

4. Got My Mind Set On You

5. Baby It’s You

6. Fire Down Below

7. How Could It Be Like That

8. It’s A Shame

9. Pump It Up

10. I Hear You Knockin’

11. Trouble

12. Get Together

Echoes Of Our Time

1. Down In The Hole

2. Echoes Of Our Times

3. Behind Those Secrets And Lies

4. To Spread The Word

5. The Fire In Her Blood

6. Down Into Muddy Water

7. Suffer Little Children

8. Train Of Time

9. Love The World

10. Last Man Alive

Shaky Live

FIRST EVER OFFICIAL LIVE CONCERT RELEASE

1. How Could It Be Like That

2. Turning Away

3. Give Me Your Heart Tonight

4. You Drive Me Crazy

5. I Got My Mind Set On You

6. Now Listen

7. Down Into Muddy Water

8. Cry Just A Little Bit

9. It’s Raining

10. Radio

11. A Letter To You

12. The Fire In Her Blood

13. Suffer Little Children

14. Marie, Marie

15. Oh Julie

16. Green Door

17. Train Of Time

18. Last Man Alive

19. This Old House

20. Fire Down Below

BBC – In Concert

FIRST EVER OFFICIAL BBC LIVE CONCERT RELEASE

1. a. Slippin’ And Slidin’

b. Make It Right Tonight

2. Don’t Bug Me Baby

3. Baby If We Touch

4. Shooting Gallery

5. Apron Strings

6. Little Pigeon

7. Lonely Blue Boy

8. Don’t Knock Upon My Door

9. Hey Mae

10. Shotgun Boogie

11. Make Me Know You’re Mine

12. Big Hunk Of Love

13. Hot Dog

14. Marie, Marie

15. Move

Non LP 1 – Rarities

1. Never (Single)

2. You Always Hurt The One You Love (B-Side)

3. Somebody Touched Me (Single)

4. Way Down Yonder In New Orleans (B-Side)

5. Treat Her Right (Single)

6. I Don’t Want No Other Baby (B-Side “Treat Her Right”)

7. Endless Sleep (Single)

8. Fire (B-Side “Endless Sleep”)

9. Spooky (Single)

10. Hot Dog (Single Version)

11. Apron Strings (B-Side “Hot Dog”)

12. You And I Were Meant To Be (B-Side “It’s Raining”)

13. I’m For You (B-Side “Shirley”)

14. Thinkin’ Of You (B-Side of “Give Me Your Heart”)

15. Josephine (B-Side “Blue Christmas”) (Live)

16. Lawdy Miss Clawdy (B-Side “Blue Christmas”) (Live)

17. Que Sera (B-Side “Blue Christmas”) (Live)

18. Don’t Be Late (Miss Kate) (B-Side ” I’ll Be Satisfied”)

19. It’s Good For You (Baby) (B-Side “It’s Late”)

20. Your Ma Said You Cried In Your Sleep Last Night (B-Side “Cry Just A Little Bit” 12″)

21. The Bop Won’t Stop (B-Side ” A Rockin’ Good Way” 12″) (Live)

22. Why Do You Treat Me This Way (B-Side ” A Rockin’ Good Way”) (Live)

23. Don’t Tell Me We’re Through (B-Side “A Love Worth Waiting For”) (Live)

24. As Long As (B-Side “A Love Worth Waiting For” 12″) (Live)

Non LP 2 – Rarities

1. A Letter To You (Single)

2. Come Back And Love Me (B-Side “A Letter To You”)

3. Cry Just A Little Bit (Luongo’s Remix) (B-Side “A Letter” 12″)

4. Teardrops (Single )

5. You Shake Me Up (B-Side “Teardrops”)

6. Teardrops (Extended Version) (12″)

7. Breakin’ Up My Heart (Single)

8. I’ll Give You My Heart (B-Side “Breaking Up My Heart’’)

9. Break Up My Heart (Extended Remix) (12″)

10. I’ll Give You My Heart (Remix) (B-Side “Lipstick Powder And Paint”)

11. Turning Away (Extended Remix) (12″)

12. Because I Love You (Extended Version) (12″)

13. Tell Me One More Time (B-Side “Because I Love You”)

14. If You’re Gonna Cry (B-Side “A Little Boogie Woogie”)

15. A Little Boogie Woogie (In The Back Of My Mind) (Boogie Mix) (12″)

16. Come See About Me (Extended remix) (12” Single)

Non LP 3 – Rarities

1. Feel The Need In Me (Single)

2. If I Can’t Have You (B-Side “Feel The Need”)

3. Feel The Need In Me (Dance Mix) (12″)

4. If I Really Knew (B-Side “How Many Tears”)

5. How Many Tears Can You Hide (Dance Mix) (12″)

6. True Love (Extended Version) (12″)

7. Come On Little Girl (Chrome Sitar) (B-Side “True Love”)

8. Jezebel (7″ Re-mix) (Single)

9. As Long As I Have You (Live) (B-Side “Jezebel”) (Live)

10. Jezebel (Monster Re-mix) (12”)

11 Love Attack (7″)

12. Love Attack (Extended Version) (12″)

13. I Might (Extended Version) (12″)

14. Love Won’t Stop (B-Side “I Might”)

15. Yes I Do (Extended Version) (12″)

16. Dizzy Miss Lizzy (Live)

17. With My Heart (B-Side “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”) (Live)

Non LP 4 – Rarities

1. You Shake Me Up (Remix)

2. Radio (Single)

3. Oh Baby Don’t (Out-take) (B-Side “Radio”)

4. Radio (Acoustic Version) (B-Side “Radio” CD)

5. I Can Help (Single)

6. Calling You (B-Side)

7. I Need You Now (UNRELEASED)

8. Wild At Heart (UNRELEASED)

9. Now Listen (Acoustic Mix) (B-Side “Now Listen”)

10. Trouble (Live) (B-Side “Now Listen”)

11. Down In The Hole (Radio Mix) (Single)

12. Down Into Muddy Water (Radio Mix) (Single)

13. Last Man Alive (Radio Mix) (Single)

14. Down In The Hole (The Blues Show with Paul Jones – BBC)

15. Down Into Muddy Water (The Blues Show with Paul Jones – BBC)

16. The Fire In Her Blood (The Blues Show with Paul Jones – BBC)

17. Last Man Alive (The Blues Show with Paul Jones – BBC)

18. To Spread The Word (The Blues Show with Paul Jones – BBC)

19. Echoes Of Merry Christmas Everyone (Single)

