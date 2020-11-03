Shakira Pleads For US Government To Reunited Children and Parents - Noise11.com

Shakira has penned a heartfelt op-ed for Time magazine about the hundreds of children who have been separated from their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

The Colombian star, who currently resides in Barcelona, Spain, with her two young sons and owns property in the U.S., has admitted it pains her to see what is happening in the “land of the free,” with her questioning: “How could a nation built on the shoulders of immigrants, one that purports to hold family values in such high regard, have such unimaginably cruel immigration policies?

“What rationale could justify separating children from their families, with no intention of ever reuniting them, when the U.S. has prided itself on being a beacon of hope for those who come from places where not even basic needs or safety are a guarantee?”

The She Wolf singer explained that there are 545 children stuck in “no-man’s-land” with the risk of growing up without parents, and who, “have to go to sleep without someone to reassure them that they aren’t in danger at any given moment, 545 children who can’t hug, laugh or have any contact with the people they love most”.

“Who answers the cries of the children left without their parents?” she continues. “Many families coming to the U.S. are fleeing violence, poverty, persecution or climate catastrophes in their home countries. The decision to leave home is not an easy one, as anyone who has left home can attest.”

The Whenever, Wherever singer added that the people involved need to be held responsible for the separation policy, insisting: “This is not about politics. There is simply no justification for the harm caused to these innocent children, and the people responsible for this cruel policy must be held accountable.

“Every effort should be put toward finding and reuniting the families that have been ripped apart… Now is not the time to be silent.”

