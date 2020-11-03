 Shakira Pleads For US Government To Reunited Children and Parents - Noise11.com
Shakira

Shakira

Shakira Pleads For US Government To Reunited Children and Parents

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2020

in News

Shakira has penned a heartfelt op-ed for Time magazine about the hundreds of children who have been separated from their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

The Colombian star, who currently resides in Barcelona, Spain, with her two young sons and owns property in the U.S., has admitted it pains her to see what is happening in the “land of the free,” with her questioning: “How could a nation built on the shoulders of immigrants, one that purports to hold family values in such high regard, have such unimaginably cruel immigration policies?

“What rationale could justify separating children from their families, with no intention of ever reuniting them, when the U.S. has prided itself on being a beacon of hope for those who come from places where not even basic needs or safety are a guarantee?”

The She Wolf singer explained that there are 545 children stuck in “no-man’s-land” with the risk of growing up without parents, and who, “have to go to sleep without someone to reassure them that they aren’t in danger at any given moment, 545 children who can’t hug, laugh or have any contact with the people they love most”.

“Who answers the cries of the children left without their parents?” she continues. “Many families coming to the U.S. are fleeing violence, poverty, persecution or climate catastrophes in their home countries. The decision to leave home is not an easy one, as anyone who has left home can attest.”

The Whenever, Wherever singer added that the people involved need to be held responsible for the separation policy, insisting: “This is not about politics. There is simply no justification for the harm caused to these innocent children, and the people responsible for this cruel policy must be held accountable.

“Every effort should be put toward finding and reuniting the families that have been ripped apart… Now is not the time to be silent.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn Wants To Get Back To Live Music

Damon Albarn understands that the health crisis is a "medical emergency" but insists it is also an "existential one" too as he urged governments to allow people to play and listen to live music if they wish to.

56 mins ago
shaggy
Shaggy To Release Christmas Album

Shaggy has recruited the likes of Joss Stone, Beenie Man and Ne-Yo for 'Christmas In The Islands', which is set for release on November 20, and aims to "transport listeners" to Christmas in the Caribbean.

4 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Grants Politician To Her Catalogue

Taylor Swift has given U.S. politician Eric Swalwell permission to use her music in a new ad aimed at boosting voter turn-out ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

1 day ago
Kasabian, music news, noise11.com
Kasabian Dump Tom Meighan

Kasabian have dropped ex-frontman Tom Meighan from their touring and merchandise companies.

5 days ago
Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Kelly Jones Re-Records Stereophonics Hits

Kelly Jones has reimagined Stereophonics hits for his new solo album, 'Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’.

6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys Record Album For War Child

Arctic Monkeys will put out 'Live at The Royal Albert Hall' on December 4, which was filmed at their 2018 gig at the iconic music venue in London as part of their ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ tour.

6 days ago
Denis Walter We Need A Little Christmas
Denis Walter Teams With Mirusia For Christmas Song

Australian baritone Denis Walter has recorded a Christmas song with Andre Rieu’s singer Mirusia.

7 days ago