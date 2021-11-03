 Shakira Reveals Her Black Super Bowl Hair Was An Accident - Noise11.com
Shakira

Shakira

Shakira Reveals Her Black Super Bowl Hair Was An Accident

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2021

in News

Shakira suffered a hair dye mishap the night before the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Shakira wowed fans around the world when she and Jennifer Lopez performed at the U.S. sporting event back in February 2020.

But while rehearsals for the gig went smoothly, in an interview for the November 2021 issue of Glamour magazine, Shakira revealed that she accidentally dyed her hair black just hours before the show.

“You wouldn’t believe what happened to me the night before the Super Bowl. My hair is the biggest source of suffering in my life! I couldn’t even begin to tell you, things that happen to me only happen to me and my hair,” she laughed. “So, I was dyeing my hair the night before the Super Bowl, with the exact same hair dye that I use every time. And that night, my hair decided to turn black! It was (also) my birthday. It was almost midnight. And of course, the next day I had to be up and ready and perfect and fresh. But no, of course there had to be some kind of drama, especially before the Super Bowl! I was freaking out.”

In the end, Shakira had to have the black dye stripped out of her locks, and sported her signature honey blonde mane for the event.

But the star was very surprised she had any strands left at all.

“We had to dye it again, using 40 (volume) peroxide water. My scalp got really irritated,” the 44-year-old added. “A lot of stuff happened after that… But I tell you something, my hair does really cruel things to me because it’s always keeping me on the edge, but it also survives a lot. It’s very resilient.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Cat Empire
The Cat Empire To Play Their Final Show At Bluesfest

The Cat Empire will be no more after their Bluesfest show. Bluesfest will be the final show for The Cat Empire.

6 hours ago
Rufus Du Sol Surrender
Australian Albums: Rüfüs Du Sol Land At No 1

Rüfüs Du Sol land their third No.1 Album in Australia this week with their fourth studio album called "Surrender".

23 hours ago
Adele 30
Adele Reveals Her 30 Tracklisting And Chris Stapleton In On the Album

Adele has confirmed the tracklisting for her ‘30’ album and fans will be treated to a bonus version of ‘Easy On Me’ with Chris Stapleton. Adele covered Stapleton’s "If It Hadn't Been for Love" on 21.

1 day ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble To Play Vegas Residency

Michael Buble is reportedly heading to Las Vegas for a residency in 2022.

2 days ago
Death Cab For Cutie, music news, noise11.com
Death Cab For Cutie ‘The Photo Album’ Turns 20 With Expanded Reissue

The third album for ‘Death Cab For Cutie’ ‘The Photo Album’ was released on 9 October 2021.

4 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Play Two Live Shows in London

Adele is set to headline two nights at London's American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer.

October 27, 2021
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Coldplay Is No 1

The ninth studio album for Coldplay called "Music of the Spheres" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming the British acts' seventh No.1 Album in Australia.

October 26, 2021