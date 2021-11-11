Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave To Reform Goanna For Womadelaide - Noise11.com

Original Goanna member Shane Howard, Marcia Howard and Rose Bygrave will perform again as Goanna for Womadelaide in 2022.

Goanna’s short recording innings took place over two studio albums ‘Spirit of Place’ in 1982 and ‘Oceania’ in 1985. Goanna disbanded in 1987 and reformed briefly for a third album ‘Spirit Returns’ was released in 1998.

Goanna also performed for the Countdown Spectacular in 2006.

Shane Howard posted to his socials today, 40 years later, an improbable and very special opportunity, to gather again and pay homage to Spirit of Place Goanna Band

Goanna’s ‘Spirit of Place’ reached no 2 in Australia off the back of ‘Sold Rock’ (no 3, 1982) and ‘Razors Edge’ (no 36, 1983).

THE COMPLETE LIST OF THE 30 WOMADELAIDE ARTISTS ANNOUNCED TODAY IS:

• Baker Boy

• Balkan Ethno Orchestra

• Barkaa

• Courtney Barnett

• The Crooked Fiddle Band

• Dancenorth – NOISE

• Eishan Ensemble

• El Gran Mono

• Electric Fields

• Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

• Goanna

• Grace Barbé

• Haiku Hands

• High Ace

• Inner City (USA)

• King Stingray

• Kutcha Edwards

• L-FRESH The LION

• Martinez Akustica

• Melbourne Ska Orchestra

• Motez (Live)

• The New Monos

• Parvyn

• Paul Kelly

• Reb Fountain (NZ)

• Danse Carpe Diem/Emmanuel Jouthe, Maï(g)wenn et lesOrteils & Restless Dance Theatre – Écoute Pour Voir (Listen to See)

• The Shaolin Afronauts

• Sorong Samarai

• Valanga Khoza

• YID!

THE NEXT WOMADELAIDE 2022 PROGRAM ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE IN DECEMBER.

WOMADELAIDE, 11-14 March 2022, Botanic Park, Adelaide, South Australia

For tickets and information visit: www.womadelaide.com.au

