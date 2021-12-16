Shania Twain Announces Her Final Las Vegas Shows - Noise11.com

Shania Twain will bring her Las Vegas residency to an end in 2022.

Shania started in Vegas at Zappos Theater in December 2019.

The show is produced by Live Nation Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; Foreigner, Earth, Wind & Fire, Styx, Chicago, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Shania Twain, John Legend and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues.

The 16 performances going on sale are:

June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

August 2022: 26, 27, 31

September 2022: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:

Feb. 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

