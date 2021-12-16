 Shania Twain Announces Her Final Las Vegas Shows - Noise11.com
Shania Twain Announces Her Final Las Vegas Shows

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2021

in News

Shania Twain will bring her Las Vegas residency to an end in 2022.

Shania started in Vegas at Zappos Theater in December 2019.

The show is produced by Live Nation.

The 16 performances going on sale are:
June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18
August 2022: 26, 27, 31
September 2022: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10
A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously-announced performances:
Feb. 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

