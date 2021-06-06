 Shania Twain Sets Herself Christmas Deadline For Album - Noise11.com
Shania Twain, music news, noise11.com

Shania Twain

Shania Twain Sets Herself Christmas Deadline For Album

by Music-News.com on June 7, 2021

in News

Shania Twain has urged fans to be “patient” as they await her first new album since 2017 – which she hopes to release by Christmas.

Earlier this year, Shania hinted she was working on some new material, but Shania now admits progress has been hindered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, the singer wants to take her time to perfect her songs, although she hopes to have it all wrapped up for a Christmas release.

“When is my new album coming out? It’s so difficult to say that an album is finished and ready,” she explained on her Apple Music radio show, Home Now Radio.

“I’m not procrastinating, but I do admit that Covid has created some timing issues because it’s been very difficult to get together with producers and musicians in the same room.”

Asking listeners to give her the benefit of the doubt, she continued, “I want to give you guys something that you can be really proud of as a Shania fan.

“I want you to celebrate with me, and I’m definitely on a mission to make the best album I’ve ever made. So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for.”

Addressing her self-imposed deadline, she added, “I do plan on releasing this album before Christmas. Wouldn’t it be super to have this out for Christmas? I would love that so much. So that is my goal.”

Shania has another reason to have the follow-up to 2017’s Now delivered to fans before the end of the year, as she is also poised to return to Las Vegas to kick off new dates on her Let’s Go! residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casinos Zappos Theater from 2 December.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

