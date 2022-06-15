Sharon Osbourne Reports Ozzy On The Mend After Operation - Noise11.com

Sharon Osbourne has updated Ozzy Osbourne fans saying the rock legend is doing well after major surgery on Monday.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him”.

Ozzy had, what Sharon called, a “lifechanging” operation on Monday 13 June to remove pins in his neck and back inserted in 2019 after a bike accident.

