 Sharon Osbourne Reports Ozzy On The Mend After Operation - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sharon Osbourne Reports Ozzy On The Mend After Operation

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2022

in News

Sharon Osbourne has updated Ozzy Osbourne fans saying the rock legend is doing well after major surgery on Monday.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him”.

Ozzy had, what Sharon called, a “lifechanging” operation on Monday 13 June to remove pins in his neck and back inserted in 2019 after a bike accident.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Spectrum Testimonial
Mike Rudd Is Planning On Reversing History and Have Spectrum Support The Indelible Murtceps

Way back in a time known as the 70s, Mike Rudd had a band called Spectrum and another which was exactly same line-up at the same time called The Indelible Murtceps. The Murtceps would often ‘support” Spectrum at gigs. Yes, they supported themselves.

6 hours ago
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robert Plant Attends The Unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive

Robert Plant was in Chicago last week for the unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive.

7 hours ago
KISS Vallkree bike
KISS Launch Electric Bike

KISS have a launched their own branded electric bike with Australian company Vallkree.

7 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
The Rolling Stones Postpone Switzerland Show Due To Mick Jagger’s Covid

The Rolling Stones have postponed another date on their 'SIXTY Tour' after Sir Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

9 hours ago
Gilbert O'Sullivan
Gilbert O’Sullivan Invited Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall To Guest On His New Album ‘Driven’

Gilbert O’Sullivan have two very special guests on his new album ‘Driven’, Mick Hucknall of Simply Red and K.T. Tunstall.

1 day ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin bout Love’

Fans at The Circle in New Jersey last week were treated to something special. Founding Van Halen member and bass player Michael Anthony performing the Van Halen song ‘Ain’t Talkin Bout Love’.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoes Major Operation

Ozzy Osbourne has undergone a major operation to remove pins in this neck and back.

1 day ago