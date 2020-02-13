 Short Stack Add Extra Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane Shows - Noise11.com
Short Stack Add Extra Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane Shows

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2020

in News

Short Stack have added shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for their 2020 reunion tour.

The three new dates have the tour starting earlier on 20 June in Sydney and finishing up in Perth on 11 July.

Between You and Me will open for all shows.

Short Stack dates

20 June, Sydney, Metro
26 June, Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom
1 and 2 July, Brisbane, The Triffid
3 July, July, Melbourne, 170 Russell
4 July, Sydney, Metro
10 July, Adelaide, The Gov
11 July, Perth, Astor Theatre

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

