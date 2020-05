Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

The Australian tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The dates have been finalised for 2021 starting in Canberra on April 1.

Between You & Me will open for all shows.

Short Stack 2021 dates

April 1 Fiction Club | Canberra, ACT

NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 27 June 2020)

April 3 The Cambridge | Newcastle, NSW

NEW DATE (Prev. Friday 19 June 2020)

April 8 The Gov | Adelaide, SA

NEW DATE (Prev. Friday 10 July 2020)

April 10 Astor Theatre | Perth, WA

NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 11 July 2020)

April 14 The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

NEW DATE (Prev. Wednesday 1 July 2020)

April 15 The Triffid | Brisbane, QLD

NEW DATE (Prev. Thursday 2 July 2020)

April 16 Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 20 June 2020)

April 17 Metro Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW DATE (Prev. Saturday 4 July 2020)

April 23 170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC

NEW DATE (Prev. Friday 3 July 2020)

April 24 Croxton Bandroom | Melbourne, VIC

NEW DATE (Prev. Friday 26 June 2020)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments