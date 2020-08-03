 Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro Tried To Enter Eurovision - Noise11.com
Biffy Clyro, Noise11, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Biffy Clyro, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro Tried To Enter Eurovision

by Music-News.com on August 4, 2020

in News

Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro says he watches the annual Eurovision Song Contest every year and once made a bid for his side project, Marmaduke Duke, to represent the UK.

He said: “I have another band called Marmaduke Duke, and we did actually try entering Eurovision. You have to dream big.”

Neil finally “got” the contest after watching it under the influence of acid and enjoying one of the “greatest nights” of his life.

He recalled to The Times magazine: “I wasted an evening watching the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Eighteen years ago a friend and I took some acid and watched Eurovision, and it was one of the greatest nights of my life.

“The universe opened up to me. I got it, I realised how tongue-in-cheek the whole thing is, and now I waste a night each year watching Eurovision.”

Meanwhile, Simon and his Biffy Clyro bandmates, brothers James and Ben Johnston, recently had to cancel their tour in support of ‘A Celebration of Endings’ due to the coronavirus pandemic and admitted to disappointed fans they had been unable to schedule alternative dates for the gigs.

In a statement, the band said: “We were hoping that we were going to be able to announce replacement shows, which is why we have waited so long to postpone them, but unfortunately with the current situation that has not been possible.

“We’ll have news for you and be out to see you as soon as we can.

“We love and miss you all, thanks for bearing with us – we’ll be back as soon as possible.”

