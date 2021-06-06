Sinead O'Connor Announces Retirement - Noise11.com

Sinead O’Connor has announced her retirement from music and touring.

Sinead revealed in a series of Twitter posts that she is walking away from the music industry because she is “tired” and that her upcoming album ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’ will be her last.

Sinead wrote on the social media site: “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired.

“NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”

Sinead said the announcement was “staggeringly beautiful” news as she feels it is the right time to step away from music.

Sinead wrote: “This is not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A warrior knows when he or she should retreat. It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true.”

The singer then explained that she had taken the decision on social media to explain that she wanted to make the announcement for herself after being emboldened by the release of her autobiography ‘Rememberings’.

Sinead added: “Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement.

“I guess the book made me realise I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sinead recently accused Prince of being a devil worshipper as she noted in her memoir that the irises of the late music icon’s eyes disappeared when he guarded the front door of his Hollywood mansion when she was invited after covering his tune ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

She told The Times newspaper: “That is as true as God. I believe he was involved in Devil business because an old girlfriend of his told me he had the power to make shit move around the room.

“He got me up there to see: could this bitch be one of mine? I guess he didn’t bank on the Irish in me telling him to go fuck himself.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments