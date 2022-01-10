Sinead O'Connor Confirms Death of 17 Year Old Son - Noise11.com

Sinéad O’Connor has confirmed the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor.

Last week, O’Connor announced via Twitter that Shane had been found dead by police officers, two days after he had gone missing.

Following the sad news, Sinéad stated Shane had “ended his earthly struggle”, indicating he had committed suicide.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote on Friday. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

On Sunday, Sinéad posted a series of tweets aimed at Irish authorities, and also sent a message of support to Shane’s father Donal Lunny.

“(I’d) like to thank Shane’s father, Donal Lunny. You did you best too, Donal. And Shane adored you. And I will always remember how sweet you have been to him. You have been a lovely father. I am so sorry for your loss,” she added.

