Sinead O’Connor Posts Disturbing Tweet Threatening To Take Her Life - Noise11.com

Sinead O’Connor has posted a disturbing message on Twitter threatening to take her life before instead checking herself into hospital.

In a series of posts, the Irish singer wrote:

“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me. I am a shit person. And you all only think I’m nice because I can sing. I’m not.

Days ago, Sinead confirmed the death of her 17 year old son Shane.

Her posts read, “I’m a piece of shit. I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I am sorry for all the harm I caused.

“I’m on my own the last three days. Because I’m Shit. And rightly, no one wants to know me. I’ve upset Shane’s dad because I tweeted the funeral. I’m such a twat. I’m sorry Donal. I’m lonely. Twitter is for lonely people. Monsters like me gET terribly lonely.

“This is no ones fault but mine. Shane’s death is no ones fault but mine. Mine is no ones fault but mine. I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids. I don’t deserve to live. That’s my fault. No one else’s.

“I was a fuck up from the day I was born. It’s not my parents fault or my family or childrens fault. It’s mine. God made me wrong. So I’m sending myself back and I’m finding the. Only person on this earth who ever truly loved me”.

She then checked herself into hospital and added, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek assistance by contacting your trusted healthcare professional or calling Lifeline on 13 11 14. If you are concerned for your safety or the safety of others, seek immediate assistance by calling Triple Zero (000).

