Sinead O'Connor Sends Out Plea To Son - Noise11.com

Sinead O'Connor (Photo: Tim Cashmere)

Sinead O’Connor Sends Out Plea To Son

by Music-News.com on February 4, 2021

in News

Sinead O’Connor has asked fans and followers to pray for her 16-year-old son, Shane, following a “hideous day from hell”.

Sinead took to Twitter and made the plea without expanding on what was going on at home.

“Any spare prayers out there, pls (please) stick one in for my son, Shane. The very light of my life. Hideous day from hell,” she wrote.

It’s not the first time Sinead, who has changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat, has urged fans to pray for the teenager on Twitter – in 2019 she sent out a cry for help after her son from her romance with musician Donal Lunny went missing from his home in Dublin, Ireland.

He was later located safe and well.

Reaching out at the time, Sinead wrote: “My sweet 14-year-old son has been going missing a lot and is currently missing for the last two days. If you are a parent in whose house he has been staying or is staying, please call Dundrum Gardai (police). Not calling them is not helping him.”

