Six The Musical Is Heading To Melbourne - Noise11.com

Six The Musical, a musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, is going to Melbourne in June.

Six stars Phoenix Jackson Mendoza as Catherine of Aragon, Loren Hunter as Jane Seymour, Kiana Daniele as Anna of Cleves, Chelsea Dawson as Katherine Howard, Vidya Makan as Catherine Parr.

The talent from the show has worked on ‘Strictly Ballroom’, ‘The Boy From Oz, American Idiot, Rent and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

This Australian production comes from by Louise Withers, Michael Coppel and Linda Bewick.

Six The Musical is currently playing in Sydney. It heads to Canberra on 23 April, Brisbane on 21 May and then to Melbourne on 17 June.

