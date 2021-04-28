Six60 To Tour Australia In November - Noise11.com

With the New Zealand travel bubble now open, Six60 will head to Australia in November.
Only last week Six60 became the first New Zealand band to perform at Auckland’s Eden Park Stadium in front of 50000 fans.
Six60 have had three albums, all titled ‘Six60’, all have been number one albums in New Zealand.
SIX60 AUSTRALIA 2021
Wednesday November 3 Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday November 5 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Saturday November 6 Riverstage, Brisbane
Wednesday November 10 Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Friday November 12 MCA, Melbourne
Saturday November 13 Red Hill, Perth
