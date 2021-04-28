Six60 To Tour Australia In November - Noise11.com

With the New Zealand travel bubble now open, Six60 will head to Australia in November.

Only last week Six60 became the first New Zealand band to perform at Auckland’s Eden Park Stadium in front of 50000 fans.

Six60 have had three albums, all titled ‘Six60’, all have been number one albums in New Zealand.

SIX60 AUSTRALIA 2021

Wednesday November 3 Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday November 5 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday November 6 Riverstage, Brisbane

Wednesday November 10 Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Friday November 12 MCA, Melbourne

Saturday November 13 Red Hill, Perth

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments