 Sixx:AM Have No Plans To Tour - Noise11.com
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Sixx:AM Have No Plans To Tour

by Music-News.com on December 14, 2021

in News

Sixx:A.M. have no current plans to tour or release new music.

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx’s side band released the compilation LP ‘Hits’ in October, but frontman James Michael – who is also joined by DJ Ashba, 49, in the heavy metal group – has insisted they do not plan to hit the studio or play shows anytime soon.

However, he refused to rule out reuniting with his bandmates in the future.

Sixx told ‘Rock Lives Here’ podcast: “It’s funny — every time Sixx:A.M.. made an album, we said to ourselves, ‘This is the last album we’re gonna make.’ We said that on ‘The Heroin Diaries’ soundtrack. We said, ‘This is a one-off. We’ll never do this again.’ Then we did ‘This Is Gonna Hurt’, and it was, like, ‘Yeah, this is gonna be our last album, for sure.’ And then we did ‘Modern Vintage’, [and it was], like, ‘This is gonna be our last one.’ So we’ve been saying that since the beginning.

“When we put together this ‘Hits’ album, of course, we had in mind that if this was the last thing that Sixx:A.M. does, we want it to be right and we want it to thoughtful and we want it to be meaningful.

“And so we really set out with that intention; we wanted to kind of put a nice bow on this decade of music that we’ve created.

“So, as of right now, we don’t have any plans for anything — no touring, no new music or anything. And that’s why we’re so excited to be sharing this ‘Hits’ album with everyone because it may be the last thing we do. I don’t know. We’ll see. That’s one thing I’ve learned with Sixx:A.M. — I never say never.”

In 2017, Nikki announced he was putting the trio on the back burner.

On what the future held for Motley Crue, Nikki said they were busy working on their own personal projects, so they wouldn’t be performing together.

He said at the time: “[There are] no tour plans for SIXX:A.M.

“James [Michael] and DJ [Ashba] and me talked at the beginning of this year, and I think that the idea of SIXX:A.M. being a side project has been just the way it’s been, and we went out and started focusing on it being a main project.

And I think DJ has a bunch of stuff he wants to do musically, and he has this media company that he focuses on that he does really good at. And James is a producer and a songwriter.

“Right now is the first time where I’m actually not in a band, and I’m not gonna have radio, and as of January 1st, I don’t have a job.

“Like, what’s gonna happen with this brain with all that free time?”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Early Bowie Recording Could Fetch The Big Bucks

An unheard early David Bowie and The Lower Third record is expected to sell for up to £12,000 at auction.

10 hours ago
Garth Dennis
Black Uhuru Co-founder Garth Dennis Dead at 72

Garth Dennis, a co-founding member of Jamaican reggae act Black Uhuru, has died at the age of 72.

2 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Police Share Christmas Version of ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’

A previously unseen music video for The Police’s 1980 UK Number One hit ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ has been unearthed from the band’s archives after 41 years. The video has now been released for Christmas 2021.

4 days ago
Bronski Beat photo from Bronski Beat Facebook page
Steve Bronksi of Bronksi Beat Dead at 61

Steve Bronski, a co-founder of Bronski Beat with Jimmy Sommerville, has died at the age of 61.

4 days ago
Sly and Robbie
Robbie Shakespeare of Sly & Robbie Fame Dead At 68

Bass player and producer Robbie Shakespeare has died at the age of 68 following kidney surgery in Florida.

5 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller To Play Show For Chelsea Hospital

Paul Weller is set to play a special show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

5 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Thanks Music Therapy Students

The first students to graduate from a North East music therapy centre have received a special message from the superstar who launched them on their journey.

6 days ago