Skid Row To Release First Album Since 2006 - Noise11.com

Skid Row are back with a brand new album for 2022 which will be their first since 2006.

The line-up still features founding members Dave ‘The Snake’ Sabo on lead guitar, Rachel Bolan on bass and Scotti Hill on drums. Skid Row has a brand new singer, Sweden’s Erik Grönwall, the 2009 winner of Swedish Idol and the guy who played Simon in the NBC version of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ in 2018.

Grönwall is the fifth singer for Skid Row after Sebastian Bach (1987-1996), Johnny Solinger (1999-2015), Tony Harnell (2015) and ZP Theart (2016-2022). Harnell and Theart did not record any albums with the band.

‘The Gang’s All Here’ is coming October 14 and right now you can hear the title track.

Sid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights.

Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.”

Tracklisting:

1. Hell Or High Water

2. The Gang’s All Here

3. Not Dead Yet

4. Time Bomb

5. Resurrected

6. Nowhere Fast

7. When The Lights Come On

8. Tear It Down

9. October’s Song

10. World’s On Fire

