 Skid Row To Release First Album Since 2006 - Noise11.com
Skid Row

Skid Row

Skid Row To Release First Album Since 2006

by Paul Cashmere on March 26, 2022

in News

Skid Row are back with a brand new album for 2022 which will be their first since 2006.

The line-up still features founding members Dave ‘The Snake’ Sabo on lead guitar, Rachel Bolan on bass and Scotti Hill on drums. Skid Row has a brand new singer, Sweden’s Erik Grönwall, the 2009 winner of Swedish Idol and the guy who played Simon in the NBC version of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ in 2018.

Grönwall is the fifth singer for Skid Row after Sebastian Bach (1987-1996), Johnny Solinger (1999-2015), Tony Harnell (2015) and ZP Theart (2016-2022). Harnell and Theart did not record any albums with the band.

‘The Gang’s All Here’ is coming October 14 and right now you can hear the title track.

Sid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to release this record. It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights.

Add all this to the fact that we start our world tour in Las Vegas with the Scorpions residency this Saturday at Zappos Theater makes it easy to say that Skid Row is going to have a great year.”

Tracklisting:
1. Hell Or High Water
2. The Gang’s All Here
3. Not Dead Yet
4. Time Bomb
5. Resurrected
6. Nowhere Fast
7. When The Lights Come On
8. Tear It Down
9. October’s Song
10. World’s On Fire

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hall and Oates Marigold Sky
Hall & Oates Release ‘Marigold Sky’ For The First Time Ever On Vinyl

'Marigold Sky’ was the 15th Daryl Hall & John Oates album. The album was originally released as an Indie record and didn’t get the exposure Hall & Oates were accustomed to as RCA and Arista artists.

20 mins ago
Genesis
Genesis To Play Their Last Ever Show This Weekend In London

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks will bring Genesis to an end this Saturday in London when their play their last ever show.

1 day ago
Marcia Hines, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Marcia Hines To Headline Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Marcia Hines will headline the 2022 Adelaide Cabaret Festival with her ‘The Gospel According to Marcia’ show.

1 day ago
Prince The Immersive Experience
Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Is Coming To Chicago

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ is an all-new Prince exhibition due to have its world premiere in Chicago on 9 June.

2 days ago
Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith Are Bringing Deuces Are Wild Back To Las Vegas

Aerosmith will reactive for 24 Vegas dates from June with the Deuces Are Wild show heading back to Park MGM.

2 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2 days ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley’s Debut Album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ Gets a Make-Over

Rick Astley’s first album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’ has been put on the rack and stretched out to two CDs.

3 days ago