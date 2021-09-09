 Slade To Reissue 1974 Album ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ - Noise11.com
Slade Old New Borrowed and Blue

Slade To Reissue 1974 Album ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2021

in News

Slade’s fourth album from 1974 ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ is coming out again as a vinyl release.

‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ was a no 1 album in the UK and reached no 6 in Australia. The tracked ‘Everyday’ reached no 13 in Australia and no 3 in the UK.

Other Slade albums on the way include ‘Slade In Flame’ and ‘Slade Alive’. ‘Slayed’ was the first release in the series of vinyl reissues.

Old New Borrowed And Blue track list

Side A
1. Just a Little Bit
2. When the Lights Are Out
3. My Town
4. Find Yourself a Rainbow
5. Miles out to Sea
6. We’re Really Gonna Raise the Roof

Side B
1. Do We Still Do It
2. How Can It Be
3. Don’t Blame Me
4. My Friend Stan
5. Everyday
6. Good Time Gals

Watch the Noise11 Noddy Holder interview

Watch the Noise11 Don Powell interview

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Lennon Imagine
John Lennon Imagine Turns 50

John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ was released 50 years ago today, 9 September 1971.

6 seconds ago
Charlie Watts On the cover of Its Only Rock n Roll magazine wearing Edward VIII suit
Charlie Watts Wore King Edward VIII Suits

It turns out the Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was the proud owner of the suits of King Edward VIII.

3 hours ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Announces UK Solo Tour

Roger Daltrey is set to embark on his 'Who Was I?' solo tour later this year.

11 hours ago
Air Supply perform at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016.
Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply Recovers From Covid-19

Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock has tested negative to Covid-19 after a positive result last week.

22 hours ago
Motorhead Everything Louder Forever
Motörhead’s Best of the Best Coming In ‘Everything Louder Forever’ Compilation

Motörhead will released a definitive collection with ‘Everything Louder Forever’ coming on both CD and vinyl.

23 hours ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Breaks UK Record For Pre-Orders

Two months out from its official release ABBA ‘Voyage’ has broken a UK record for pre-orders, held for more than decade by Take That.

24 hours ago
Pink Floyd A Momentary Lapse of Reason
Pink Floyd To Release 21st Century Edition Of ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’

Pink Floyd have de-80s’d their album ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ and will release the new edition in October.

1 day ago