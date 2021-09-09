Slade To Reissue 1974 Album ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ - Noise11.com

Slade’s fourth album from 1974 ‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ is coming out again as a vinyl release.

‘Old New Borrowed and Blue’ was a no 1 album in the UK and reached no 6 in Australia. The tracked ‘Everyday’ reached no 13 in Australia and no 3 in the UK.

Other Slade albums on the way include ‘Slade In Flame’ and ‘Slade Alive’. ‘Slayed’ was the first release in the series of vinyl reissues.

Old New Borrowed And Blue track list

Side A

1. Just a Little Bit

2. When the Lights Are Out

3. My Town

4. Find Yourself a Rainbow

5. Miles out to Sea

6. We’re Really Gonna Raise the Roof

Side B

1. Do We Still Do It

2. How Can It Be

3. Don’t Blame Me

4. My Friend Stan

5. Everyday

6. Good Time Gals

Watch the Noise11 Noddy Holder interview

Watch the Noise11 Don Powell interview

