 Slipknot Pay Tribute To Joey Jordison - Noise11.com
Joey Jordison in Murderdolls photo by Ros OGorman

Joey Jordison in Murderdolls photo by Ros O'Gorman

Slipknot Pay Tribute To Joey Jordison

by Music-News.com on July 29, 2021

in News

Joey Jordison’s Slipknot bandmates have led tributes to the late star.

The Slipknot drummer sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep aged 46 on Monday (26.07.21).

In a statement, Joey’s family said: “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.

“To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

A cause of death is not known at this time.

However, tributes continue to flood in for the much-adored musician – who was one of the founding members of the heavy metal band – with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan pausing their social media activity following the tragic news by posting a black square on each of their profiles.

Papa Roach tweeted: “Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother.”

Skin from Skunk Anansie wrote: “RIP @thejoeyjordison.

“One of the most ferocious and entertaining bands we ever played with. What a drummer! Rock has lost another legend #joeyjordison #slipknot.”

Trivium’s Alex Ben idolised the drummer and admitted he owes “so much” to him.

He said: “I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP.”

Metallica – who Joey had played live with – shared a snap of the rocker and frontman James Hetfield on stage and captioned the Facebook post: “R.I.P. brother.”

Joey was 20 when he became one of the founding members of Slipknot in 1995 alongside Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and Paul ‘the Pig’ Gray.

Their debut album ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ dropped on Halloween 1996 and they rose to become one of the iconic heavy metal groups.

Joey was a writer on a number of Slipknot’s best-remembered songs including ‘Gematria (The Killing Name)’ and ‘My Plague’.

Although the band ultimately grew to include nine members Joey, the Pig and the Clown were part of the group throughout until Paul died of an overdose in 2010.

Outside of his success with Slipknot, Joey was also the guitarist for horror punk band Murderdolls, which also included solo metal star Wednesday 13.

Joey departed from Slipknot in 2013 and went on to form Scar the Martyr for whom he played the drums between 2013 and 2016, when the group disbanded.

Before his death, Joey was playing for the multinational blackened death metal supergroup Sinsaenum, which also included Frédéric Leclercq from DragonForce, Sean Zatorsky of Daath, and Attila Csihar of Mayhem.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Launches Art and Design Website

Jack White has expanded his empire with his new Jack White Art and Design website.

52 mins ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Bass Player Dusty Hill Dead At 72

ZZ Top bass player Dusty Hill has died at age 72. While a cause of death has not been announced, it is understood Dusty died in his sleep at his home in Texas.

8 hours ago
Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Shares Waylon Jennings Cover ‘This Time’

Marty Stuart’s monthly morsel of the upcoming ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ album is his new cover of the Waylon Jennings classic ‘This Time’.

23 hours ago
Paul Dempsey of Something for Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey On How Success Drove Him To A Nervous Breakdown

With Something For Kate about to perform shows around Australia to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Echolalia, SFK founder Paul Dempsey recalls how the band’s success drove him to a nervous breakdown.

23 hours ago
Kathrin Longhurst 'Kate'
Kate Ceberano Limited Edition Prints To Support Support Act

Limited edition prints of Katherin Longhurst’s Kate Ceberano painting have gone on sale with part proceeds going to Support Act.

24 hours ago
Joey Jordison in Murderdolls photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Jordison of Slipknot Dead at 46

Slipknot co-founder and drummer Joey Jordison has died at the age of 46.

1 day ago
Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
U2 Encourage Bono To Make Solo Album

U2 would have no problem with Bono going solo.

2 days ago