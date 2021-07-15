 Smashing Pumpkins Guitarist Jeff Schroeder Releases Debut - Noise11.com
Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins

Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins Guitarist Jeff Schroeder Releases Debut

by Paul Cashmere on July 15, 2021

in News

Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins has released his first ever solo track ‘Haenim’.

Schroeder has been the guitarist for Smashing Pumpkins since 2007 replacing co-founder James Iha. He is featured on the four albums from ‘Oceania’ (2012) through to ‘Cyr’ (2020).

During lockdown he was forced to do his own thing and looked no futher than his neighbourhood, Koreatown in Los Angeles. “It was kind of like ‘If we don’t embrace it, this stuff will be forgotten,'” he says.

The track ‘Haenim’ connects Schroder, a Korean-American, with his Korean roots. “Much of my life, my existence of who I am, is because my mom was born there, and was from that generation,” he says. “‘Haenim’ really connects me to that culture.”

For “Haenim,” Schroeder recorded at The Cave Studio, a Los Angeles using bassist Arion Salazar and drummer Shane Graham. Georgia-based artist, Heeya So, added vocals remotely.

The song was written by Shin Joong Hyun, an influential Korean rock ‘n’ roll guitarist, and initially appeared on 1973’s Now, a psych-folk LP released by a teenager named Kim Jung Mi. “The song is about finding a certain type of spiritual rejuvenation out in the countryside—being refreshed and renewed by the experience of being close to nature,” Schroeder says. “I really liked what it was about, particularly considering what the world has gone through for the past year.”

More solo work is on the way. “What’s influenced me more than anything is an internal spiritual journey,” he says. “You realize at a certain point in your life that you have all these experiences within yourself—all these tastes and likes that I have, and things that I enjoy—and then there’s part of you that has to translate that and present it to the world.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission Grounded Due To Covid Restrictions

Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission tour dates have once again been disrupted after new restrictions in Western Australia and South Australia have meant that the Victoria based band is locked out of the western states.

4 hours ago
Diplo
Diplo Concert Cancelled After Sexual Assault Allegations

Diplo's postgame concert at the home of the Baltimore Orioles has been cancelled due to new sexual allegations against him.

2 days ago
Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Creates Video Game

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been developing a multiplayer PC game he hopes will be ready by the end of the year.

2 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Plays Three Vegas Shows In 24 Hours

Justin Bieber tripled up in Las Vegas over the weekend, performing three shows in two days.

3 days ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Reveals ‘Living In Colour’ Album

Shane Nicholson has previewed his next album ‘Living In Colour’ with another song digging into his past ‘And You Will Have Your Way’.

6 days ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Employee

Mariah Carey has agreed a settlement with a former assistant she accused of blackmail.

7 days ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Is Developing New TV Rap Shows

50 Cent is working on a new hip-hop competition show, titled Unrapped.

7 days ago