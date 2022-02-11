Snoop Dogg Denies Sexual Assault Allegations - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has denied sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

The alleged victim – an unidentified model and dancer – has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he sexually assaulted her in May 2013 after she attended his concert in Anaheim, California, according to court documents seen by editors at TMZ.com.

The woman alleged Snoop’s associate, a pimp-turned-Christian minister, Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan offered to drive her home after the gig but she fell asleep and woke up at his house.

In her suit, she claimed Bishop “discriminated against and harassed” her due to her “sex and gender” and “removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis” into her face as well as repeatedly shoving it into her mouth.

Bishop then allegedly gave the woman a dress he insisted she wore on a trip to Snoop’s studio. The woman claims the rapper’s associate convinced her to go by offering her a possible part as a “weather girl” in a TV project Snoop was working on.

She alleged that after her arrival, Snoop Dogg came up to her while she was on the toilet and forced oral sex on her.

In her suit, the woman also claimed she was not hired for the TV project because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex” to Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg has denied the allegations. A source close to the musician claimed the lawsuit was an attempt to shakedown the 50-year-old ahead of his Super Bowl performance alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday. The insider also claimed that he rejected her demand for $10 million (£7.4 million).

Seemingly alluding to the suit in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, Snoop wrote: “Gold digger season is here be careful … keep ya guards up.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

