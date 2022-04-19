 Snoop Dogg Explains Decision to Pull Death Row Catalogue - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg Explains Decision to Pull Death Row Catalogue

by Music-News.com on April 20, 2022

in News

Snoop Dogg has removed the Death Row catalogue from streaming platforms because they “don’t pay”.

Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records – which was founded by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre and Michael ‘Harry O’ Harris in 1991 – earlier this year, and he’s explained his decision to pull its collection from various services.

He told DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.’s ‘Drink Champs’ podcast: “First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay.

“And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels.”

Now, Snoop – who helped secure the label’s legendary status alongside the likes of Dre and 2Pac – is looking at other options for its future.

He added: “So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu.

“It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Snoop shot to fame after appearing on Dr. Dre’s acclaimed 1992 ‘The Chronic’, released on the legendary record label, and was signed himself and went on to put out his debut album, ‘Doggystyle’, a year later.

The rapper – whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr – acquired the company from MNRK Music Group for an undisclosed sum.

Snoop Dogg said: “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Death Row – which was also the home of the likes of the late Tupac Shakur and Nate Dogg – filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and was sold in 2012, after founder Suge Knight faced serious financial and legal issues.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Goes Sole With New Shoe Line

Liam Gallagher is “glad” to be launching a shoe line with Adidas Spezial.

13 hours ago
Embrace
Embrace To Release Their Eighth Album

Embrace is releasing their eight studio album. Embrace will drop their latest record 'How to Be a Person Like Other People' - the follow up to 2018’s ‘Love Is A Basic Need’ - on 26 August, which is about the “journey” of being shown “how to feel”.

17 hours ago
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn Has Covid, Crowded House Postpone Remainder of Dates

The remaining dates on the Crowded House Dreamers Are Waiting Tour have been postponed after Neil Finn tested positive to Covid on Monday and is now isolating for seven days.

1 day ago
Wu-Tang Clan Enter Wu-Tang
Wu-Tang Clan Albums Archived In Library of Congress

Wu-Tang Clan album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) has been archived in the U.S. Library of Congress.

2 days ago
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Performs The Simpson and Spider-Man At Coachella

Danny Elfman was one of the surprises at Coachella 2022 with a setlist mixing his old band Oingo Boingo and this soundtrack work into one setlist.

2 days ago
Grey Daze
Chester Bennington’s First Band Grey Daze Have A New Album Coming

Grey Daze have announced a new album.

2 days ago
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Champions Bill To Allow Artists To Leave Labels

Lauryn Hill voiced her support on Thursday for a bill that would allow musicians to leave record labels before the end of their contracts without legal repercussions.

2 days ago