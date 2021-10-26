 Snoop Dogg Mourns The Death of His Mother - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg Mourns The Death of His Mother

by Music-News.com on October 26, 2021

in News

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his late mother Beverly Tate on social media.

Snoop announced on Instagram on Sunday that his mother had passed away by sharing a photo of himself posing for the camera beside Tate in a mobility scooter, along with the caption, “Mama thank u for having me,” with the praying hands emoji.

In a second post, Snoop shared a snap of Tate wearing a red dress and hat and holding a bunch of flowers, with him writing, “Thank u god for giving me an angel (dove emoji) for a mother (heart emojis) TWMA (Till We Meet Again).”

Snoop Dogg received condolences in the comments from the likes of Cardi B, who wrote, “Sorry uncle snoop .Love and peace to your family,” Dwayne Johnson, who commented, “I’m so sorry Uso. All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family’s way,” and Lizzo, who posted, “Love u big bro.”

Snoop’s biological father Vernell Varnado also confirmed the news on Instagram by writing, “Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever Thanxs (sic).”

Tate’s cause of death has not been disclosed. She was hospitalised earlier this year for unknown reasons, and the 50-year-old rap star asked his fans back in May to send their prayers. In June, he shared a photo of himself and his brothers visiting her in hospital and told his followers “she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting (sic).”

