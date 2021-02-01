 Snoop Dogg To Co-Host Puppy Bowl - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg To Co-Host Puppy Bowl

by Music-News.com on February 2, 2021

in News

Snoop Dogg has signed on to co-host this year’s Puppy Bowl TV special.

The rapper will join his TV pal Martha Stewart for the Super Bowl alternative, which will air on 7 February, while sports fans are watching the big game.

Snoop and Martha will host a tailgate party and then play pundits as the puppy players ‘kick off’.

The pair will also be rooting for their own teams during the event, with Martha wearing an orange jersey for Team Ruff and Snoop cheering on Team Fluff in blue. More than 70 puppies, who are all available for adoption, will compete for the ‘Lombarky’ trophy.

The star’s own pets – Martha’s French Bulldogs Creme Brulee and Bete Noire and Chow Chows Empress Qin and Emperor Han, and the rapper’s French Bulldogs Juelz Broadus and Choc – will also feature during the three-hour special on Discovery+.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused him of years of abuse.

3 hours ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Second Volume of Chris Cornell Rarities To Be Released

There is a second volume of Chris Cornell rarities is on the way. The first record - which featured 10 cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died in 2017 aged 52 - was released in December, and the singer's widow Vicky Cornell has now revealed there is a follow up on the way.

6 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz photo by Nadine Koupaei
Lenny Kravitz Honors Godmother Cicely Tyson

Lenny Kravitz has shared a moving tribute to his late godmother Cicely Tyson, saluting the acting icon as a "Black queen".

10 hours ago
Diane Warren photo by Emily Shur, Noise11, Photo
Diane Warren Won’t Sell Her Song Catalogue

Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren has vowed never to sell her back catalogue, admitting that doing so would be like "selling my soul".

1 day ago
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Partnership Grants Program Returns For Seventh Year

Josh Pyke is bringing back his music industry grants program the JP Partnership for a seventh year.

4 days ago
Nick Batterham by Ursula Woods
Nick Batterham Previews ‘Lovebirds’ Album With ‘No Perfect Man’ Video

Nick Batterham’s sixth album ‘Lovebirds’ in due in April. He has previewed the album with the Ursula Woods directed ‘No Perfect Man’ video.

5 days ago
Daryl Braithwaite surfboard
Daryl Braithwaite Has A 30th Anniversary The Horses Surfboard For Sale

Daryl Braithwaite is releasing the best piece of merch since the Kiss Koffin. For just $899 you can now have your very own Daryl Braithwaite The Horses 1991 30th anniversary surfboard.

January 22, 2021