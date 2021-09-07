 Snoop Dogg To Perform In Australia In 2022 - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg To Perform In Australia In 2022

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2021

in News

Snoop Dogg will be the litmus test for how Australians will react to news of a live music tour.

With one year to get the country back on track with live events, Snoop Dogg’s Australian tour has been announced for October 2022.

Snoop’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour will be his first time in Australia since 2014. The tour is planned as a belated 25th anniversary. (It will actually be the 29th anniversary of the release of his first album ‘Doggystyle).

‘Doggystyle’ (1993) reached no 24 in Australia. This second ‘Tha Doggfather’ (1996) and third ‘Da Game is to Be Sold, Not To Be Told’ (1998) reached no 12 and no 14.

Snoop Dogg next Australian chart success was ‘Doggumentary’ (2011) reached no 12.

Snoop Dogg hits in Australia are:

‘What’s My Name’ (no 13, 1993)

‘We Just Wanna Party With You’ (no 28, 1997)

‘Beautiful’ (no 4, 2003)

‘Drop Its Like Its Hot’ (no 4, 2004)

‘Signs’ (no 1, 2005)

‘Ups and Downs’ (no 25, 2005)

‘Wet’ (no 1, 2010)

‘Boom’ (no 40, 2011)

‘Young, Wild & Free’ (no 4, 2011)

Snoop Dogg ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday 26 October – RAC Arena – Perth, WA
Friday 28 October – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW
Saturday 29 October – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Vic
Tuesday 01 November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Qld

Related Posts

Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Apologises For #VaxTheNation Post

Guy Sebastian has made a remarkable statement distancing himself from Australia’s #VaxTheNation campaign launched this week by the music industry.

17 hours ago
Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud Member Sarah Harding Dies At Age 39

Sarah Harding, a member of the British pop group Girls Aloud, has died from breast cancer at the age of 39.

2 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Australian Albums: Kanye West ‘Donda’ Is No 1

The tenth studio album for Kanye West named after his mother "DONDA" becomes his fourth No.1 Album in Australia.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Release ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album

Lady Gaga has recruited Charli XCX, LSDXOXO and Bree Runway for a reinvention of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.

August 31, 2021
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Tame Impala Insist Fans Be Vaccinated For US Shows

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has announced that his upcoming Tame Impala US shows will only be for the vaccinated.

August 31, 2021
Blur at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman. music news, noise11.com
Blur Have No Intention of Reactivating

Blur won’t be getting back together anytime soon.

August 27, 2021
Aaliyah
The 20th Anniversary of the Death of Aaliyah

On August 25, 2001 R&B star Aaliyah was killed in a plane crash at the age of 22. At around 6:50pm the singer and her entourage boarded a private aircraft at Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas and were heading to Florida. They never arrived.

August 26, 2021