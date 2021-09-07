Snoop Dogg To Perform In Australia In 2022 - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg will be the litmus test for how Australians will react to news of a live music tour.

With one year to get the country back on track with live events, Snoop Dogg’s Australian tour has been announced for October 2022.

Snoop’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour will be his first time in Australia since 2014. The tour is planned as a belated 25th anniversary. (It will actually be the 29th anniversary of the release of his first album ‘Doggystyle).

‘Doggystyle’ (1993) reached no 24 in Australia. This second ‘Tha Doggfather’ (1996) and third ‘Da Game is to Be Sold, Not To Be Told’ (1998) reached no 12 and no 14.

Snoop Dogg next Australian chart success was ‘Doggumentary’ (2011) reached no 12.

Snoop Dogg hits in Australia are:

‘What’s My Name’ (no 13, 1993)

‘We Just Wanna Party With You’ (no 28, 1997)

‘Beautiful’ (no 4, 2003)

‘Drop Its Like Its Hot’ (no 4, 2004)

‘Signs’ (no 1, 2005)

‘Ups and Downs’ (no 25, 2005)

‘Wet’ (no 1, 2010)

‘Boom’ (no 40, 2011)

‘Young, Wild & Free’ (no 4, 2011)

Snoop Dogg ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday 26 October – RAC Arena – Perth, WA

Friday 28 October – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW

Saturday 29 October – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Vic

Tuesday 01 November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, Qld

